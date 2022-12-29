The last video of ‘Black Panther’s’ Chadwick Boseman before he died
The last video of Chadwick Boseman before his death. He talks about the pandemic. The beloved actor passed away on August 28, 2020.
Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the legendary Marvel hero, Black Panther, passed away two years ago after a long battle with cancer. He left a great legacy in the movie industry as well as being active with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The actor fought colon cancer for four years before it ended his life. In his last video, he discusses the COVID pandemic in a live broadcast on social media.
Chadwick Boseman’s last post before he died was a live broadcast on social media. In it, he talks about the impact of the pandemic throughout the world, since it was when COVID-19 was at its peak.
The video was shared just four months before his death. Boseman also spoke of an initiative called "Operation 42", which he was supporting. The campaign consisted of helping hospitals that serve Black communities during the COVID pandemic.
Chadwick Boseman lost a lot of weight before he died
After his live broadcast, many fans were concerned about his physical condition, as the actor looked very tired in addition to having lost a significant amount of weight since he appeared in Black Panther.
Sadly, many of his fans mocked his physical condition, describing him as looking gaunt. After these comments, Boseman deleted the video. He kept his illness a secret from the public until his death.
Chadwick Boseman spoke of his death long before it happened?
In an interview with Access Hollywood three years ago, Boseman was asked about plans for a Black Panther sequel. The actor stated that he wouldn’t be in the sequel because, “He is dead,” hinting to fans about his fate.
After the interview, many people questioned whether the Black Panther character was really dead, or if Boseman was indeed suffering from an illness.
Chadwick Boseman’s legacy
Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020. He was initially diagnosed with stage three colon cancer that later progressed to stage four. The actor’s wife and family were with him at the at the time of his death, which occurred at home.
The actor has been an inspiration for many fans and fellow actors because of his kindness and stoic determination. He was honored in the latest installment of Black Panther. The credits read: "Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero Chadwick Boseman."