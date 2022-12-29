The last video of ‘Black Panther’s’ Chadwick Boseman before he died

The last video of Chadwick Boseman before his death.

He talks about the pandemic.

The beloved actor passed away on August 28, 2020.

Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing the legendary Marvel hero, Black Panther, passed away two years ago after a long battle with cancer. He left a great legacy in the movie industry as well as being active with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actor fought colon cancer for four years before it ended his life. In his last video, he discusses the COVID pandemic in a live broadcast on social media.

Chadwick Boseman’s last post before he died was a live broadcast on social media. In it, he talks about the impact of the pandemic throughout the world, since it was when COVID-19 was at its peak.

The video was shared just four months before his death. Boseman also spoke of an initiative called "Operation 42", which he was supporting. The campaign consisted of helping hospitals that serve Black communities during the COVID pandemic.