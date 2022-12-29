Adamari López is humiliated on ‘Hoy Día’ and says the unthinkable about Luis Fonsi (VIDEO)
Adamari López made an impact with her remarks about Luis Fonsi. Was she humiliated after what she said? It happened live on 'Hoy Día'.
Since the start of the new season of Telemundo’s morning show, we have witnessed a lot of unexpected moments, just like what happened the other day. Adamari López was humiliated on Hoy Día and she even says the unthinkable about Luis Fonsi.
A video shared by Hoy Día’s official Instagram showed the “uncomfortable” moment that happened while the presenters were live. And the cause of everything was none other than the singer Luis Fonsi.
Adamari López is humiliated
It all started when the charismatic Dominican entertainer Chiky BomBom presented the four songs by Luis Fonsi that were inspired by people who are important to him.
In the interview, the popular singer revealed: “The first is a song that I dedicate to my wife, it’s called Somos uno. A song that I wrote for my son, in fact before he was born, is called Ahí estás tú. The third song is a very special song, it’s called Llegaste tú. It is a topic that I wrote to my daughter Mikaela. A fourth song that I dedicate not to just one person, but to everyone who fights for what they want, who gets up every morning with dreams and to be a better person, is called No me doy por vencido,” Fonsi explained.
The presenter says the unthinkable about Luis Fonsi
What caused the controversy was Adamari López’s reaction after listening to her ex-husband Fonsi. She took the opportunity to sing part of the song No me doy por vencido, which fans say is dedicated to her.
Meanwhile, she herself revealed the unthinkable about Fonsi and even said that her ex-husband “dedicated beautiful songs“. Also host Penelope Menchaca joked that the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter dedicated it “to all of us (pointing to Adamari)”.
Adamari López: “Oh, how beautiful, look, I stopped my ear up”
While the awkward moment continued, the Puerto Rican presenter decided not to remain silent about the jokes of her colleagues and, somewhat seriously, she replied, “Oh, that’s beautiful, look, I stopped my ear up.”
Many followers were quick to comment on the post that now has more than 8,000 “likes” on their account which has more than 3.8 million active followers.
“She does not respect that he has a wife and a family”
Many followers commented on the post: “She does not respect that he has a wife and a family.” “Adamari get over it, it is not for you anymore.” “We all know that that song was for Adamari.”
According to El Nuevo Día, Luis Fonsi and Adamari were married for four years, from 2006 to 2010. Their breakup occurred at a sensitive time, since she was battling breast cancer. Click here to see how Adamari López is humiliated on Hoy Día.