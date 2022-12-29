Adamari López made an impact with her remarks about Luis Fonsi.

Was she humiliated after what she said?

It happened live on Hoy Día.

Since the start of the new season of Telemundo’s morning show, we have witnessed a lot of unexpected moments, just like what happened the other day. Adamari López was humiliated on Hoy Día and she even says the unthinkable about Luis Fonsi.

A video shared by Hoy Día’s official Instagram showed the “uncomfortable” moment that happened while the presenters were live. And the cause of everything was none other than the singer Luis Fonsi.

Adamari López is humiliated

It all started when the charismatic Dominican entertainer Chiky BomBom presented the four songs by Luis Fonsi that were inspired by people who are important to him.

In the interview, the popular singer revealed: “The first is a song that I dedicate to my wife, it’s called Somos uno. A song that I wrote for my son, in fact before he was born, is called Ahí estás tú. The third song is a very special song, it’s called Llegaste tú. It is a topic that I wrote to my daughter Mikaela. A fourth song that I dedicate not to just one person, but to everyone who fights for what they want, who gets up every morning with dreams and to be a better person, is called No me doy por vencido,” Fonsi explained.