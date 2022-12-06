Adamari López shares a surprising video.

The Puerto Rican actress and host speaks after several of her Hoy Día colleagues are fired.

“They will have a new joy,” she said. What did Adamari López say? Recently, it was announced that the morning program Hoy Día, airing on Telemundo every weekday, was unveiling a new image on Monday, December 5. They welcomed new hosts Andrea Meza, Penélope Menchaca and Lissette ‘Chiky Bombom’ Eduardo, who will join Adamari López. Many were taken by surprise by the firings of several personalities that the audience identified with the show, such as Stephanie Himonidis Sedano, better known as Chiquibaby, as well as Chef Oropeza, Quique Usales, Nacho Lozano and Rebeka Smyth. Adamari shared a surprising video on social media where she addressed the changes. “Grateful for what I have and for what will come” In a serious tone, Adamari López commented that at the beginning of December, the last month of the year, we must be grateful for the new opportunities that life gives us to get ahead and be thankful because we have life and health. “November is an important month, but December too. In this month where Christmas is celebrated and the birth of the Jesus, perhaps it gives us a moment to reflect on what things we can improve in our lives and what opportunities we will know how to take advantage of to get ahead,” she began.

“A new stage of my work begins” After sharing that December 2 marked the tenth anniversary of her mother’s death, Adamari López commented that a new phase of her career begins this month, referring to the changes that are coming to Telemundo’s Hoy Día. “For me, it is an important month. We celebrate Christmas and it is a reason for joy because, having a daughter (Alaïa) already gives me another perspective about things that we can continue celebrating, of traditions that we can continue to take root (sic) and that are beautiful and special. So the only thing I wanted (to say) was that this month invites us to find those things for which you are grateful, those things for which one should give thanks.”

Adamari López gives thanks for this “new job opportunity” From the comfort of her home, Adamari López once again expressed gratitude for the opportunity she was given at work. Also, she took time to talk about her colleagues who were fired: “Many other colleagues did not have it (an opportunity), they will have new opportunities because I know that life gives us different things to be able to overcome them and to be able to continue growing.” Before ending this surprising video, the Puerto Rican actress and host revealed that she is sure that her now former colleagues from Hoy Día will have “a new joy, a new opportunity and a new way to celebrate a new beginning”. “Me, meanwhile, I’m going to enjoy it with this princess who is here,” she said as she approached her little daughter Alaïa. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO)

Is Adamari López starting a new romance? Recently, on social media, Adamari López surprised her followers by sharing a short video where she is seen “kissing” a man whose identity was not revealed while George Michael’s Careless Whisper played in the background. “It’s home now and I’m enjoying it! What do you think my beautiful people? The video provoked many reactions from her followers. It was pointed out that the man who appears in this video is wearing a suit very similar to the one her ex Toni Costa has worn on previous occasions so many suspect that it is a simple game of ‘chaparrita’. With information from People en Español, TV Notas and Hola.