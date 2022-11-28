Confirmed! Adamari López will remain on Telemundo’s ‘Hoy Día’

After layoffs on Telemundo Adamari López gets good news.

Everyone wondered what would happen to the Puerto Rican host.

The Chaparrita de Oro will remain on Hoy Día.

Adamari will remain on Telemundo. On Friday, November 18, Telemundo announced several layoffs, a day before Adamari herself announced a new chapter on the morning show Hoy Día. She even revealed that she was not sure if she would still be a part of it.

“A new chapter of the program is coming and I hope we are there sharing with you and in this new stage we have to welcome all the people who join us, if I’m really there,” she stated during a question and answer session.

Will Adamari López be off the show?

Adamari was in a difficult place after after all the changes on Telemundo when several personalities that shared the screen with the Puerto Rican host were fired and it was even speculated that the charismatic host would also leave Hoy Día.

People en Español reports that one of the hosts has been with the show for over 10 years. And it is Adamari López, who proudly shared the gift that Telemundo gave her a long time ago for her years of hard work with the company. Now it’s being said she will be the only one of the original presenters of Hoy Día to embark on this new chapter. Filed Under: Adamari will continue on Telemundo.