Confirmed! Adamari López will remain on Telemundo’s ‘Hoy Día’
After layoffs on Telemundo Adamari López gets good news. Everyone wondered if the Puerto Rican host would remain on 'Hoy Día'.
Adamari will remain on Telemundo. On Friday, November 18, Telemundo announced several layoffs, a day before Adamari herself announced a new chapter on the morning show Hoy Día. She even revealed that she was not sure if she would still be a part of it.
“A new chapter of the program is coming and I hope we are there sharing with you and in this new stage we have to welcome all the people who join us, if I’m really there,” she stated during a question and answer session.
Will Adamari López be off the show?
Adamari was in a difficult place after after all the changes on Telemundo when several personalities that shared the screen with the Puerto Rican host were fired and it was even speculated that the charismatic host would also leave Hoy Día.
People en Español reports that one of the hosts has been with the show for over 10 years. And it is Adamari López, who proudly shared the gift that Telemundo gave her a long time ago for her years of hard work with the company. Now it's being said she will be the only one of the original presenters of Hoy Día to embark on this new chapter.
A Telemundo producer confirmed the news on social media
On Wednesday, November 23 one of the producers of the popular Spanish-language program, Johan González, shared a photo on Instagram, where he appears working with the beloved Puerto Rican host.
In the photograph Adamari is waring in a reddish-colored blouse and jeans. The Telemundo producer and the Chaparrita de Oro, are both smiling. Within the description of the image Johan González wrote: "Hoy Día's office… What is coming is great."
Chiquibaby reacted to the post confirming that Adamari will remain on Hoy Día
This is how it was confirmed that the beloved Puerto Rican will continue to be part of the Telemundo morning show. Reactions from Adamari herself, and even from Chiquibaby, quickly appeared on the post.
"Working and enjoying… love U my Johan," wrote Adamari Lopez. "I love you," said Chiqui Baby. "Handsome," said Carlos Mays. Very nice photo!! Johan makes everyone laugh!" "New love." "Always so simple!" "Nice couple," stated Internet users. With information from People en Españolh, El tiempo latino and Heraldo USA.