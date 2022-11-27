Quique Usales confirms he’s leavi’ng ‘Hoy Día’ (VIDEO)

A new celebrity is added to the list of people dismissed from Telemundo.

Quique Usales confirms new projects and says goodbye to Hoy Día.

The list of hosts that are leaving the morning show. Quique Usales confirms he's leaving Hoy Día: The layoffs announced on the popular morning show Hoy Día took us by surprise and, apparently, the hosts themselves were also shocked by these new changes at Telemundo. This news was released just before Black Friday and the reasons why the network decided to make these drastic decisions are still unknown. Two of the most surprising dismissals were Rodner Figueroa, Chiquibaby. Now, they have announced another celebrity is leaving. Quique Usales confirms he's leaving Hoy Día Among the television personalities who have already confirmed they are leaving Telemundo are: chef Alfredo Oropeza, Stephanie 'Chiquibaby' Himonidis, Rebeka Smith, Rodney Figueroa and now Quique Usales. Therefore, apparently, only Adamari López is remaining, though it's not known who will replace them, according to Hola. This decision will leave programs like Al Rojo Vivo and Hoy Día without "stars". It is unknown what will happen to both and when, or if, someone is going to replace them. So the questions remain.

Adamari had already warned about changes in the program According to People en Español, Adamari had already given some clues about what was about to happen. In an Instagram live she said that great things were coming to the show, because it was about to start a new chapter. The layoffs began with the departure of Stephanie Hominidis (Chiquibaby), who thanked her dear fans for all their support: "Thank you very much, always grateful to those who believed in you, who supported you and still do! Many kisses and we will always be here! Cheer up, I love you."

Quique Usales confirms his departure! Now, for those who are fans of the program, Hoy Día's new chapter will surely take some getting used to. This morning, Quique Usales confirmed his departure from Hoy Día in an Instagram video. "Thank you very much @noticiastelemundo for this adventure called #HoyDía. I love my colleagues and it was a pleasure to have worked with you, the artists I interviewed, thank you for your time, the public that is always so affectionate with me THANK YOU VERY MUCH," he wrote on his official account.

Quique Usales has new projects on the horizon But also, the presenter announced that he will be back very soon with new projects, since it's not in his plans to completely leave the small screen, as he announced on Instagram: "Soon I start a new challenge on Telemundo News, where I will be telling you everything about the world of entertainment. A lot of success to the new cast of @hoydia," wrote the former host of Hoy Día. For his part, Rodner Figueroa also thanked the television network. Adamari López has been criticized because it's said that she's quite spoiled. What do you think?