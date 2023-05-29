Missing actor Jefferson Machado is found dead (PHOTOS)

Brazilian soap actor Jefferson Machado was found dead.

He had been missing for five months.

His body was buried outside a rental property.

Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado is found dead: Heartbreaking news in the world of international entertainment has been confirmed today. Authorities have found Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado — known for starring in various soap operas — dead. He was reported missing five months ago.

Authorities were not the first to make the news public. According to reports, a friend of the actor confirmed the tragic news.

Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead

According to The New York Post, a friend of Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado confirmed his death on Instagram: «It is with great regret that we inform you that Jeff was found dead on 05/22/2023,» he wrote in a post.

Police reported that Machado’s body was found inside a trunk outside a residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was found with his hands tied behind his back.