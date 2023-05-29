Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce recalled due to possible contamination

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is recalled.

Some bottles were mislabeled.

The wing sauce in question may contain soy.

Buffalo wing sauce recall. US companies have issued a number of recalls in recent days. This time Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being pulled because some bottles may contain unlisted ingredients that people may be allergic to.

The FDA has listed the batch numbers of the affected products well as the recommendations for customers who purchased the sauce and don’t want to use it.

Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce recalled

The FDA announced the recall by the TW Garner Food Company. They are warning consumers who bought Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce.

The recall was issued on Thursday, May 25 because the sauce may contain soy even though it is not listed in the ingredients on the label. This could harm those with food allergies or sensitivities.