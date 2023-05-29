Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce recalled due to possible contamination
Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is recalled by the FDA. Some bottles were mislabeled. The wing sauce in question may contain soy.
- Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is recalled.
- Some bottles were mislabeled.
- The wing sauce in question may contain soy.
Buffalo wing sauce recall. US companies have issued a number of recalls in recent days. This time Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce is being pulled because some bottles may contain unlisted ingredients that people may be allergic to.
The FDA has listed the batch numbers of the affected products well as the recommendations for customers who purchased the sauce and don’t want to use it.
The FDA announced the recall by the TW Garner Food Company. They are warning consumers who bought Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce.
The recall was issued on Thursday, May 25 because the sauce may contain soy even though it is not listed in the ingredients on the label. This could harm those with food allergies or sensitivities.
Which bottles were affected?
The sauce comes in a 12-ounce glass bottle labeled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce. The only affected product has an expiration date of 06/12/23 and «065239» printed on the lid.
Despite the fact that people soy could be harmful to those with allergies, no injuries related to the wing sauce have been reported.
How did it happen?
The recall was issued after a direct customer of the company realized he had found a bottle labeled Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce instead of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce, which contains soy. The bottles were sold to distribution centers and retail stores in AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, NY, PA, SC, TN, TX, and VA, but not online, according to the FDA.
Anyone who has purchased the sauce with an expiration date of 06/12/23 and the number 065239 labeled on the lid should discard it or return it to a place of purchase