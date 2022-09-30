Aaron Judge finally hits his 61st home run (PHOTOS)
Aaron Judge tied the American League Baseball (MLB) single-season record of 61 home runs, set by Roger Maris, by hitting a home run for the New York Yankees in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The 30-year-old slugger hit a pitch from Tim Mayza and sent the ball to the other side of the left field fence in the seventh inning of the game at Rogers Center, The Associated Press reported.
Aaron Judge breaks Babe Ruth’s record
Aaron Judge beat the 60 home run record achieved by Babe Ruth in 1927, which had been the Major League record until Maris broke it in 1961. All three played for the New York Yankees.
Barry Bonds set the Major League record with 73 homers for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, according to The Associated Press.
How did Judge accomplish the feat?
The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph sinker by left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Center. The 117-mph drive landed 394 feet from home plate and put the Yankees ahead 5-3.
It was the most anticipated moment of the season and Aaron Judge knew it. The ball bounced off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried to catch it, and landed in Toronto's bullpen.
His mom and Maris’s son hugged each other euphorically
Aaron Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. stood up and hugged each other in the front row seats. He appeared to point at them after rounding second base, then the slugger was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who hugged him after crossing home plate.
Judge had gone seven games without a home run. His longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees' 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season, according to The Associated Press.