Aaron Judge finally hits his 61st home run (PHOTOS)

Aaron Judge hits 61 home runs this season.

He ties Maris’s record.

He made the home run against Toronto.

Aaron Judge tied the American League Baseball (MLB) single-season record of 61 home runs, set by Roger Maris, by hitting a home run for the New York Yankees in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old slugger hit a pitch from Tim Mayza and sent the ball to the other side of the left field fence in the seventh inning of the game at Rogers Center, The Associated Press reported.

Aaron Judge breaks Babe Ruth’s record

Aaron Judge beat the 60 home run record achieved by Babe Ruth in 1927, which had been the Major League record until Maris broke it in 1961. All three played for the New York Yankees.

Barry Bonds set the Major League record with 73 homers for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, according to The Associated Press.