André Marín is considered to be one of the most controversial commentators on the Fox Sports network. The Mexican journalist was born on April 28, 1972 and gained recognition from his appearances on TV as well as on the well-known Fox Sports Radio network. His career as a sports commentator began at the age of 14 when he worked as a production assistant for Imevisión. He joined Tv Azteca in 1988, working as a correspondent and commentator for Liga MX and the Mexican National Team games, according to Medio Tiempo. In 2012 the Mexican commentator joined the Fox Sports network as a host and also an analyst. Now André Marín has made an announcement that has caused great concern. He is taking a break because of his health.

According to El Heraldo de México, the commentator decided to take a break from Fox Sports to dedicate himself completely to his health care since he is fighting an extremely debilitating disease. According to the outlet, it is an extremely aggressive disease. It is fairly rare and, in some cases, it can be fatal. According to the commentator's own statements, he contracted the illness in 2019 and it's caused by a bacterium that infects the stomach.

"It's an infection in the stomach that if you don't take care of it with very strong antibiotics, it can perforate your intestines and pancreas. They treated me wonderfully, I was hospitalized, it's all a treatment to get back to being one hundred percent," began the Mexican commentator on Javier Alarcón's YouTube channel. "But I was in the hospital, it's hell, you don't know how it can get to you, the doctors told me that you can get it in the ice from a restaurant and it breaks you to pieces. It's not a simple stomach infection, what happened to me was something much worse," André Marín continued.

"I am permanently going to check-ups," he added. The disease that the Mexican journalist suffers from is called Clostridium difficile. It should be noted that the Fox Sports chain shared a statement in solidarity with the difficult time that the beloved Mexican commentator is going through. "Right now, André must focus on his recovery to return to our screen to deliver his unique and controversial style that makes him one of the leaders of Latin American sports journalism. At Fox Sports MX, we are always here to support you," can be read in the statement.