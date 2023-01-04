8 people killed in attacks at bars in Veracruz, Mexico (PHOTOS)

The year ends violently in Mexico, with more than 8 deaths.

Veracruz is experiencing a strong wave of violence.

Shootings took place at various bars in Veracruz.

Eight people have been killed in attacks at bars in Veracruz. Over the weekend of New Year’s celebrations, eight people were killed and three more were injured during a series of simultaneous armed attacks at bars in the state of Veracruz, in eastern Mexico, police sources reported on Monday.

Agencia EFE reported that the incursions of armed men into bars in the suburban municipalities of Poza Rica and Coatzintla occurred on Sunday night and Monday morning in that region of northern Veracruz.

The authorities have reported that eight people were killed in Veracruz, an entity that ended the year with violence. The police reports stated that the first attack occurred in the El Molino Rojo bar in the municipality of Poza Rica, according to El Imparcial.

The second shooting took place in the El Cafre bar in the same municipality, and one person was killed, EFE indicated.