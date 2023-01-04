8 people killed in attacks at bars in Veracruz, Mexico (PHOTOS)
Eight people have been killed in attacks at bars in Veracruz. Over the weekend of New Year’s celebrations, eight people were killed and three more were injured during a series of simultaneous armed attacks at bars in the state of Veracruz, in eastern Mexico, police sources reported on Monday.
Agencia EFE reported that the incursions of armed men into bars in the suburban municipalities of Poza Rica and Coatzintla occurred on Sunday night and Monday morning in that region of northern Veracruz.
The authorities have reported that eight people were killed in Veracruz, an entity that ended the year with violence. The police reports stated that the first attack occurred in the El Molino Rojo bar in the municipality of Poza Rica, according to El Imparcial.
Four people were murdered at that location, three of whom died inside the establishment and one more in a local hospital. The second shooting took place in the El Cafre bar in the same municipality, and one person was killed, EFE indicated.
The shootings took place in bars
In the municipality of Coatzintla, a suburban area of Poza Rica, the shooting took place at the El Manguito bar, with three people killed. Various state and federal officers, as well as military, activated the Red Code and mounted security operations to find those responsible and contain possible new attacks.
Veracruz closed 2022 violently with the murders of two municipal officials and four alleged criminals, events that occurred between December 30 and 31. EFE reported that, on December 30, in separate events, the treasurer of the municipality of Tezonapa and the mayor of the municipality of Rafael Delgado, both regions in the central mountainous area, were shot dead.
On December 31, four suspected criminals died during a shootout with police officers in the municipality of Córdoba, also in the mountainous area. Without a doubt, it was a rather bloody weekend.
Veracruz occupies first place at the national level in the number of victims of atrocities, as reported by the civil organization Causa en Común. In a journalistic count carried out from January to October, this association reported there were 1,166 victims of atrocities, among them murders of women, mutilations and political crimes.
They register eight deaths after attacks in bars in Veracruz: More than 100,000 victims of homicide in the AMLO administration
The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration has accumulated more than 137,000 victims of intentional homicides so far in his six-year term, which began in December 2018, according to official figures from the federal administration, most of which remain unresolved.
Mexico registered 33,308 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in its history, under López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020, according to Agencia EFE.