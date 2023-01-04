Former NASA astronaut Walter Cunningham dies.

He piloted the Apollo 7 lunar module.

Cunningham died in Houston, Texas early Tuesday morning at age 90.

“Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer. On Apollo 7, the first launch of a crewed Apollo mission, Walt and his crewmates made history, paving the way for the Artemis Generation we see today,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.

WALTER CUNNINGHAM’S CAREER

Cunningham was born on March 16, 1932, in Creston, Iowa. He received BAs with honors in Humanities and Physics in 1960 and received an MS with distinction in Physics in 1961 from the University of California, Los Angeles.

He joined the Navy in 1951 and served active duty with the United States Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of colonel, having flown 54 missions as a night fighter pilot in Korea. After working as a scientist in a private corporation, he was selected as an astronaut in 1963, as part of the third generation of NASA astronauts.