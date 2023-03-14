At least 8 dead after armed men open fire in a Guanajuato, Mexico bar

8 killed in shooting at Guanajuato, Mexico bar.

An armed group broke in and opened fire.

Several more were injured in the shooting.

Shooting at a Guanajuato, Mexico bar. The wave of violence has been increasing in recent years in Mexico due to organized crime that is terrorizing the country. Guanajuato is one of the states that has been most affected and this weekend they experienced another tragedy.

On Saturday night Mexican authorities received a report about a shooting in a popular Guanajuato bar. They immediately responded and confirmed their worst fears. The incident occurred at the El Estadio bar, located on federal highway 45, Celaya-Querétaro.

Shooting in El Estadio bar in Guanajuato, Mexico

Police reported that an armed group entered the bar and began shooting at everyone present. At least eight people were killed in the massacre and authorities also indicated that around six people were injured.

Witnesses stated that at least ten men burst in to the El Estadio bar on Saturday night and began to shooting at random, killing everyone who stood in front of them. Once again, Mexico is terrorized by criminal organizations.