At least 8 dead after armed men open fire in a Guanajuato, Mexico bar
Shooting at a Guanajuato, Mexico bar. The wave of violence has been increasing in recent years in Mexico due to organized crime that is terrorizing the country. Guanajuato is one of the states that has been most affected and this weekend they experienced another tragedy.
On Saturday night Mexican authorities received a report about a shooting in a popular Guanajuato bar. They immediately responded and confirmed their worst fears. The incident occurred at the El Estadio bar, located on federal highway 45, Celaya-Querétaro.
Police reported that an armed group entered the bar and began shooting at everyone present. At least eight people were killed in the massacre and authorities also indicated that around six people were injured.
Witnesses stated that at least ten men burst in to the El Estadio bar on Saturday night and began to shooting at random, killing everyone who stood in front of them. Once again, Mexico is terrorized by criminal organizations.
According to Mexican journalist Joaquin Lopez Doriga, a team of paramedics arrived at the scene and verified the number of dead. Among those killed were four men and three women, an eighth victim was outside.
They also reported a total of six people who were injured and received first aid at the scene of the attack. They were then transported to the nearest hospital to receive medical attention, investigations are still ongoing at the scene.
Several people called authorities to report the shooting, which led to the mobilization of officers. However, when they arrived at the crime scene, the shooters had already fled, according to Publimetro.
Both officials of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN) and officers from the Apaseo El Grande Police stayed to protect the bar. The investigation will continue to determine the motive for the shooting.
Videos are circulating on social media that show victims lying on the ground after the shooting in the Guanajuato, Mexico bar while the police are conducting their investigation. Some media have reported that the number of deaths has increased to nine and that there are 12 injured.
“Hitmen arrived at the bar “El Estadio” and opened fire on the attendees, leaving a (preliminary) balance of nine people dead and another 12 injured, (four seriously). The hitmen left in at least two compact cars,” read one post.