Texas advises against travel to Mexico for spring break

The US advises its residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break.

Texas issues a warning over violence in Mexico.

“We have a duty to inform the public about safety.”

The wave of violence in Mexico is worrying US authorities, so much so that the state of Texas has issued a warning to its residents for spring break. Violence in the country has increased in recent years due to organized crime.

Because of the insecurity, Texas authorities have advised Americans not to travel to Mexico over spring break because it could be dangerous. They released a statement saying it was “due to the ongoing violence throughout that country.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a warning about the danger of traveling to Mexico for spring break “and beyond.” So they ask residents to stay enjoy US tourist destinations.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in a statement Friday.