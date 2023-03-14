Texas advises against travel to Mexico for spring break
The wave of violence in Mexico is worrying US authorities, so much so that the state of Texas has issued a warning to its residents for spring break. Violence in the country has increased in recent years due to organized crime.
Because of the insecurity, Texas authorities have advised Americans not to travel to Mexico over spring break because it could be dangerous. They released a statement saying it was “due to the ongoing violence throughout that country.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a warning about the danger of traveling to Mexico for spring break “and beyond.” So they ask residents to stay enjoy US tourist destinations.
“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in a statement Friday.
They emphasized the risk presented by organized crime that currently exists in much of Mexico. It is worth remembering the four Americans who were kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros, two of whom were killed by a group of armed men, according to ABC News.
“We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”
The four kidnapped Americans
It should be noted that this warning was issued a week after four Americans were kidnapped shortly after crossing the border into Matamoros, Mexico, which is in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, just south of Brownsville, Texas.
Even the most visited tourist spots have been given a level two classification by the State Department, which recommends that citizens who are going to travel “exercise greater caution.”
Take precautions
Cancun, the Maya Riviera and Mexico City are the main travel destinations for spring break. For this reason, those who are going to travel are recommended to register at the nearest US Embassy or Consulate before their departure, Texas authorities said.
“DPS understands many people do travel to Mexico without incident, but the serious risks cannot be ignored,” the agency said. “All travelers are encouraged to carefully investigate any planned travel and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time.”