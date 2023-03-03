Argentine footballer Lionel Messi received a threatening message.

It was at a supermarket belonging to his wife’s family in Rosario.

Unknown people on motorcycles shot at Antonela Roccuzzo’s business. On Thursday, a threatening message for soccer star Lionel Messi was thrown at the doorway of a supermarket belonging to his wife’s family in Rosario. Unknown men on motorcycles shot at the store, according to CNN en Español and the AP. The mafia message — taken by the police and shared by various media outlets — was left at dawn in front of a Único supermarket belonging to Antonela Roccuzzo’s family. Two unknown individuals who were riding motorcycles also shot at the store 14 times according to witnesses and preliminary investigations by police. WHAT DID THE MESSAGE SAY? “Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he will not take care of you,” was written in capital letters on a piece of cardboard, the police reported. The message refers to Pablo Javkin, mayor of Rosario, which is considered the most dangerous city in the country because violent drug gangs operate there. Messi, captain of Qatar’s World Cup-winning team, has not yet made a statement about the attack on he and his in-laws. The mayor of Rosario criticized national authorities’ inability to protect the city, located about 180 miles north of Buenos Aires. “Where are those who have to take care of us? Here it is clear that those who have weapons and have the ability to investigate do not do it and it is very easy for any gang to operate,” Javkin told reporters.

MAYOR QUESTIONS POLICE ACTIONS The mayor questioned the actions of “those who have to take care of us, the forces that have weapons”. He was referring to the police of the province of Santa Fe (where Rosario is located), the Federal Police, the Naval Prefecture (military police, coast guard ) and Gendarmerie (military border police). The area where the store is located is the scene of constant crimes and is completely unprotected by federal forces, Javkin said. According to the police investigation, one of the motorcyclists stopped to fire a gun towards the front of the store and then fled. As the incident occurred during the night, the store was closed. The police officers found 14 bullet holes and collected 12 shell casings at the scene.

WHY WAS THE STORE ATTACKED? Claudio Brilloni, Santa Fe’s Minister of Security, said that it is a “serious incident” and that they don’t know the motive. We are going to provide the conditions for the supermarket to continue working normally,” said the official. This week the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, and Mayor Javkin had a meeting to discuss actions to reduce the rates of violence and insecurity in the city. The attack generated a reaction from the Argentine political class. Former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), one of the leaders of the opposition, said that “it is terrible.” Press reports suggest that the attack could be linked to violent soccer fans in the city. A month ago, Javkin criticized the head of the Rosario Central soccer club, Miguel Ángel Russo, for saying that it is difficult to get reinforcements because some players won’t come due to the violence in the area.

ANOTHER WARNING “Another warning to the national government and to that of Santa Fe that you cannot live with the drug trafficker. It must be fought decisively. At the end of the year this begins to change. All my support for Leo, Antonela and their families, added the also president of the FIFA Foundation. On the other hand, Messi is negotiating the renewal of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which ends in the middle of the year, amid the expectation of fans of the other Rosario club, Newell’s. His future will be known in the coming days.