Man and his son brutally beat his estranged wife’s new lover to death

Wayne and Riley Peckham were found guilty of murder.

They brutally beat Matthew Rodwell to death.

Riley Peckham helped his father kill his mother’s new lover.

A father and son committed a “heartbreaking and brutal” attack on a man and were found guilty of his murder. Wayne Peckham and his son Riley were sentenced today by a jury of seven men and five women at Norwich Crown Court after a six-week trial.

Reaching a unanimous decision, the jury took just 10½ hours to convict both defendants. They had denied murdering Matthew Rodwell, who had been in a relationship with Wayne’s estranged wife and Riley’s mother.

Matthew Rodwell hid in a closet

According to the Norfolk, UK Police, Matthew Rodwell was hiding in a closet in an upstairs room of Kerry Peckham’s house. He called 999 as he desperately tried to escape from the two men.

Riley Peckham entered the house through one of the windows and discovered Rodwell in the closet. On the recording of the 999 call he can be heard yelling “He’s here!” to his father.