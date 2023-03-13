Republicans in congress declare war on drugs in Mexico.

Republican senators introduce a new bill after four Americans were kidnapped.

Did AMLO defend the cartels?

On March 8, Republican members of Congress decided to declare war on Mexican drug traffickers after the kidnapping of four Americans. Did AMLO come out to defend the cartels? The president of Mexico has responded to statements made by US lawmakers.

Republicans decided to declare war on drugs in Mexico by presenting two bills that would allow the US military to operate in Mexico. Apparently the president of Mexico does not approve and made a statement during the commemoration of International Women’s Day at the National Palace.

The US declares war on drugs in Mexico

They presented two bills, one that advocates the designation of cartels as terrorist groups and another that authorizes the US military to operate in Mexico.