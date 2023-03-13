After Republicans declared war on drugs in Mexico did AMLO defend the cartels?
Republicans in congress declare war on drugs in Mexico after four Americans were kidnapped. Did AMLO come out to defend the cartels?
- Republicans in congress declare war on drugs in Mexico.
- Republican senators introduce a new bill after four Americans were kidnapped.
- Did AMLO defend the cartels?
On March 8, Republican members of Congress decided to declare war on Mexican drug traffickers after the kidnapping of four Americans. Did AMLO come out to defend the cartels? The president of Mexico has responded to statements made by US lawmakers.
Republicans decided to declare war on drugs in Mexico by presenting two bills that would allow the US military to operate in Mexico. Apparently the president of Mexico does not approve and made a statement during the commemoration of International Women’s Day at the National Palace.
The US declares war on drugs in Mexico
On Wednesday, March 8, Republicans in Congress decided to declare war on drugs in Mexico after what happened to the four Americans kidnapped last Friday. Their objective is to classify drug cartels as terrorist groups.
They presented two bills, one that advocates the designation of cartels as terrorist groups and another that authorizes the US military to operate in Mexico.
Republicans hope to combat drug trafficking
According to EFE, a bill will be introduced in a few days, seeking to declare drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations (FTO). This would allow more actions to be taken against them by the US.
During a press conference, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that they seek to destroy the cartels’ business model and their lifestyle. These senators seek to authorize the US military to intervene against the cartels no matter where they are.
Did AMLO defend the cartels?
During the commemoration of International Women’s Day in the National Palace, Mexican President AMLO spoke out about the Republicans’ declaration of war on the cartels:”We have to consolidate and assert our sovereignty.”
“We must make it clear that we are a free, independent and sovereign country, that we are not a colony or protectorate of any foreign government. We have made progress in that, but we need even more because they were spoiled and went into the kitchen, without asking for permission…” explained the president, according to Forbes.