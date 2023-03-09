Walmart is closing several locations.

Kroger is also closing stores but will open at least one new supermarket.

Why are these retailers making this decision? Five large supermarket chains will be closing locations starting Thursday, March 9 as retailers make “tough” decisions. Grocery store giants like Walmart and Kroger will permanently close certain locations in the coming weeks. This announcement comes weeks after Walmart announced that it would try to lower the prices of its own products due to ongoing inflation in the United States. At least 12 states will be affected by this drastic decision. Kroger stores closing in Ohio Kroger is preparing to close two Ohio stores later this week. Stores located just two miles away in suburban Dayton will close on Thursday, March 9. The stores at the Pinewood Plaza shopping center on Smithville Road and at Spinning Road Plaza in Riverside will also be shuttered. Despite this, Kroger customers in the area need not worry as the retailer is introducing a larger store to replace them. This has been good news for residents who rely on the grocery store.

Kroger’s new location The new Kroger will be located between the two closed stores on the site of a former Kmart. There will be a grand opening for the new location on Friday, March 10, just one day after the two other stores close. Meanwhile, several Walmart stores will close this month following an announcement from the retailer in February. Two stores in Illinois, one in New Mexico and one in Florida will be affected. The stores are set to close before the end of this second week of March.

Supermarkets announce closures: Walmart will say goodbye at the end of the month Meanwhile, two Walmart stores in Portland, Oregon will also face closure on March 24 and another closure in Washington, DC will impact shoppers. Walmart confirmed to Best Life that the store at 99 H St. NW will close permanently on March 31. According to The Sun, the store’s pharmacy will close earlier on March 17 in preparation for the full closure. The reason for these severe changes has not been explained, but it is hoped that they will be replaced by something better.

What will happen now? Walmart’s director of global communications told Best Life: “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our H Street location. We look forward to serving you at our other stores in the surrounding communities and at Walmart.com.” The supermarket chain has announced that it will permanently close 11 locations with no future replacements. With one site already defunct, the other 10 are expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.