Canned shrimp recall! Walmart and other retailers pull swelling, leaking cans
Canned shrimp is recalled from Walmart and other retailers. GEISHA Medium Shrimp cans are pulled from shelves. Swelling, leaking cans may pose health risks.
Canned shrimp recall! Cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp are being pulled from Walmart, Albertsons and other major retailers in the US due to possible health risks, according to The Sun.
The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning and asked customers not to buy or consume the affected products, as they could cause illness.
CANNED SHRIMP RECALL: WHAT ARE THE HEALTH RISKS?
The FDA has reports of leaking, swelling or bursting cans. This indicates that the shrimp may have been under-processed, which could cause “spoilage, organisms or pathogens”. If you have these products at home, you must discard them immediately.
The agency explained in a statement: “There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.” If you have any questions, you should contact the FDA.
WHERE WAS THE GEISHA CANNED SHRIMP SOLD?
The shrimp was sold in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. The FDA advises customers not to consume shrimp if they have it, even if it doesn’t look bad. The recall affects cans with code: LGC12W12E22. The “Best by” date is May 12, 2026. It is very important to check the product before eating it.
You can return the affected cans to the store for a full refund. GEISHA can be contacted at (212) 841-7400 or you can email [email protected] To learn more about the canned shrimp recall, you can consult the FDA website.