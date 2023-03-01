Canned shrimp is recalled from Walmart and other retailers.

GEISHA Medium Shrimp cans are pulled from shelves.

Swelling, leaking cans may pose health risks.

Canned shrimp recall! Cans of GEISHA Medium Shrimp are being pulled from Walmart, Albertsons and other major retailers in the US due to possible health risks, according to The Sun.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning and asked customers not to buy or consume the affected products, as they could cause illness.

CANNED SHRIMP RECALL: WHAT ARE THE HEALTH RISKS?

The FDA has reports of leaking, swelling or bursting cans. This indicates that the shrimp may have been under-processed, which could cause “spoilage, organisms or pathogens”. If you have these products at home, you must discard them immediately.

