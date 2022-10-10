Winning $3.1 million ticket is sold in California.

Another million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.

Mega Millions jackpot Rises to $445 Million! YOU COULD BE A MILLIONAIRE! The winning $3.1 million ticket was sold in California and since no one won in the last draw, the Mega Millions jackpot rises to $445 million! After the drawing on Friday, October 7, the lottery reported that one person had matched all five Mega Millions numbers, but not the Mega number. This means that they did not get to win the biggest pot, but they did win a generous prize of $3.1 million. $3.1 million ticket sold in California and Mega Millions jackpot rises to $445 million The local lottery revealed that the winning ticket had been sold in Los Angeles County, so if you purchased your ticket at the Culver City Elks Lodge, at 11160 Washington Place, you’d better hurry to check if you’re the lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot. Whoever has the ticket with the five winning numbers will take home a prize of exactly $3,135,094, according to the California lottery. Friday’s winning numbers were 6, 11, 29, 36, 55, and the Mega number was 21.

Two winners in the US The local lottery reported that not one, but TWO tickets were sold for Friday’s draw that matched all five numbers, but not the Mega number, which means there is another millionaire in the US. The second winning ticket was sold in Texas. However, the lottery indicated that this lucky second winner will get a prize of $2 million since the player decided to use the Megaplier option. However, if you live in Texas or California you should hurry and compare the winning numbers to the ones on your ticket, because you could be in for a surprise! If you don’t live in these states, there’s still good news.

$445 million jackpot As if that were not enough, the lottery reported that for Friday’s draw no ticket was sold that hit all six numbers, so the highest pot for the next Mega Millions draw, which will take place on Tuesday, will increase to $445 million. If there is a winner, that person will be able to choose between installment payments or a cash payment of $226 million. The last time someone matched all six numbers in the game and won the Mega Millions jackpot was 20 drawings ago.

Do you have a chance to win? According to the California Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega are 1 in 302,575,350, but don’t be discouraged because the odds of winning any prize are generally 1 in 24. In fact, in the last drawing there were 118,135 winning tickets in California alone. Please note that Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands and that drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 PM ET.