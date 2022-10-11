Payments up to $1,300 on the way in two US states

Two states will be sending payments of up to $1300.

Who is eligible?

What two states are offering these payments?

Thousands will receive a nice check! Residents of two US states will be receiving a generous amount of money. This week is the last week for residents to file and receive tax rebates worth up to $1,300.

A few months before the end of the year, some residents will be able to receive this reimbursement and enjoy the holidays in comfort. Although this time only two states are sending these payments. However, it is hoped that more may join for year-end tax rebates.

Who will receive the payments?

In order to receive the rebate, Illinois residents in particular should be more vigilant in filing their tax returns if they have been granted an extension. Residents of this state could qualify for tax rebates of up to $700, which began going out in September.

However, they must file last year's tax return by October 17 to receive any direct payment. Paying property taxes while in the eligible category can also add additional funds.