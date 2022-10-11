Payments up to $1,300 on the way in two US states
Thousands will receive a nice check! Residents of two US states will be receiving a generous amount of money. This week is the last week for residents to file and receive tax rebates worth up to $1,300.
A few months before the end of the year, some residents will be able to receive this reimbursement and enjoy the holidays in comfort. Although this time only two states are sending these payments. However, it is hoped that more may join for year-end tax rebates.
Who will receive the payments?
In order to receive the rebate, Illinois residents in particular should be more vigilant in filing their tax returns if they have been granted an extension. Residents of this state could qualify for tax rebates of up to $700, which began going out in September.
However, they must file last year's tax return by October 17 to receive any direct payment. Paying property taxes while in the eligible category can also add additional funds.
Who is eligible?
Those who file their taxes jointly and have an annual income of less than $200,000 will qualify for $200. Each additional dependent for those with an annual salary of less than $200,000 will add $100 to the rebate.
Those earning less than $250,000 for a single person and $500,000 for a couple will receive an additional $300 rebate. As already mentioned, people who have already paid home taxes will be able to add points to be eligible.
What other state is issuing tax rebates?
Massachusetts residents will also receive tax rebates. Millions of residents can thank a state law for the rebates totaling $2.9 billion. They will receive the money by the end of the year.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, Massachusetts had net tax revenue of nearly $42 billion, while state law limits tax revenue to $38.87 billion. The law was enacted in 1986 and can be found at Chapter 62F.
When will the payments arrive?
Massachusetts residents will generally receive a refund of about 13 percent of their 2021 personal income tax liability. Taxpayers who paid $10,000 in income taxes last year can expect a refund $1,300.
It's also important to remember that refunds are subject to offsets, including unpaid tax liabilities, child support, or other debts. Residents can expect the payment to go out in November.