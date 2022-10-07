Additional checks are coming THIS MONTH! Find out how to get them
More help at last! Authorities have confirmed new checks will be sent to eligible taxpayers who meet the requirements. Various states continue to send aid to millions of families in the United States.
The New York Department of Taxation and Finance confirmed they will be sending new payments in October as part of the Empire State Child Credit and the Earned Income Credit. These are two separate payments that will benefit those who qualify.
How to qualify for the payments?
Help will be mailed THIS MONTH and if you “qualify for payment of one or both credits, you do not need to do anything. We will automatically calculate and send you a check that will include the total amount to which you are entitled.” said the New York Department of Taxation and Finance.
The department also reported that, although there is no payment schedule, most payments will be sent before the 31st of this month. In addition, the agency showed what the envelope looks like for these checks that will arrive in October.
Who qualifies for the payments?
People will be entitled to these October payments if they received at least $100 as part of the Empire State child credit and the New York earned income credit, the Department of Taxation and Finance reported on its website.
Another requirement is that a New York State income tax return must have been filed before April 18, 2022. It is worth mentioning that if you did not file the return, but have a valid extension, you can still qualify.
How much will the payments be?
The amount of these checks for October is “between 25% and 100% of the amount of the credit you received for 2021” and this percentage depends on your income, according to information from the New York Department of Taxation and Finance reviewed by MundoNOW.
In addition, it is important to point out that to have received the payment you must have a valid Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), so immigrants with ITINs may qualify.
Other requirements for receiving payments
On the other hand, the Empire State child credit requires that the taxpayer “was a resident of the state of New York during the entire year or was married to a resident for the entire year” as well as having a qualifying child.
Regarding individual income, the Department of Taxation and Finance established that taxpayers filing a joint return must make $110,000 or less and $75,000 or less for singles and heads of households. The cap $55,000 or less for married couples filing separately.