Additional checks are coming THIS MONTH! Find out how to get them

Who will get checks in October?

Find out who is eligible for the payments.

How much money is being sent?

More help at last! Authorities have confirmed new checks will be sent to eligible taxpayers who meet the requirements. Various states continue to send aid to millions of families in the United States.

The New York Department of Taxation and Finance confirmed they will be sending new payments in October as part of the Empire State Child Credit and the Earned Income Credit. These are two separate payments that will benefit those who qualify.

How to qualify for the payments?

Help will be mailed THIS MONTH and if you “qualify for payment of one or both credits, you do not need to do anything. We will automatically calculate and send you a check that will include the total amount to which you are entitled.” said the New York Department of Taxation and Finance.

The department also reported that, although there is no payment schedule, most payments will be sent before the 31st of this month. In addition, the agency showed what the envelope looks like for these checks that will arrive in October.