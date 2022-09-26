$1,000 bonus check could reach hundreds of families in the US
Officials propose a bonus check for up to $1,000. Find out when the checks could go out to US families. Who could be eligible?
Good news to start the week! It has been revealed that millions of people may be lucky enough to get checks for up to $1,000. Last Friday it was announced that help for American families is on the way.
The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why the US government has decided to support some families with extra income to help them cope with inflation. At the beginning of the weekend they announced the proposed checks.
Bonus check announced for thousands of families in the US
The Sun reported that bonus checks worth up to $1,000 could be on the way, all thanks to the $3.4 million available in funding. This proposal was announced by the mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, Satya Rhodes-Conway.
The payment will serve as a thank you to city employees who, despite the pandemic, had to continue going to work. It will also help offset rising inflation. "I am grateful for the hard work, long hours and deep commitment to our community that our employees have shown."
The city council must approve the payments
Satya Rhodes-Conway also noted that she likes a good tactic, “It’s nice that we can find a way to recognize them without burdening our taxpayers.” Here’s how to find out if you may be eligible for this bonus check.
One of the things to keep in mind is that this is just a proposal at the moment. The Sun pointed out that for the payments to go out directly, the city council must approve them. If they do, then the $1,000 will be sent to city employees in February 2023.
Who will be eligible for the bonus check?
Full-time city employees will be eligible to receive the $1,000 support, while part-time workers will get a smaller amount. About 2,900 employees would be eligible for a bonus check.
According to the outlet, the city proposes to spend $3.4 million and, although it is not yet known if the council will approve the request, the president of the city's legislative body supports the proposal made by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Other states are offering direct payments to Americans
“I am excited that the city was able to find a way to give bonuses to our amazing employees. I look forward to supporting this payment when it comes before the council early next year,” said Legislature Chairman Keith Furman.
But this would not be the only help, it should be noted that in other states authorities are offering direct payments to Americans. For example Florida offers a check for $1,000 and Illinois began to send payments of up to $1,500. Filed Under: US family bonus check