$1,000 bonus check could reach hundreds of families in the US

Officials propose a bonus check for up to $1,000.

Find out when the checks could go out to US families.

Who would be eligible to receive the payment?

Good news to start the week! It has been revealed that millions of people may be lucky enough to get checks for up to $1,000. Last Friday it was announced that help for American families is on the way.

The economic crisis is getting worse, which is why the US government has decided to support some families with extra income to help them cope with inflation. At the beginning of the weekend they announced the proposed checks.

Bonus check announced for thousands of families in the US

The Sun reported that bonus checks worth up to $1,000 could be on the way, all thanks to the $3.4 million available in funding. This proposal was announced by the mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The payment will serve as a thank you to city employees who, despite the pandemic, had to continue going to work. It will also help offset rising inflation. "I am grateful for the hard work, long hours and deep commitment to our community that our employees have shown."