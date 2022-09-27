New program will send $750 monthly payments to immigrant families

A new universal basic income program will provide $750 monthly payments.

Participants will receive fixed payments over a 12-month period.

The aid is aimed at immigrant and refugee families. MONTHLY PAYMENTS! A new universal basic income program will provide $750 monthly payments to eligible immigrant families in the US. The participants will receive the generous fixed payments for a period of 12 months. It is a universal basic income (UBI) program that the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM), in collaboration with Saint Paul, has launched to help refugee immigrants in the United States. Find out if you meet the requirements. New UBI program will send $750 monthly payments to immigrant families The International Institute of Minnesota has been helping immigrants and refugees in the United States for more than a century, so it designed this UBI program which is the first in the country to reach out specifically to “new Americans”. “This pilot represents an exciting opportunity to provide New Americans in St. Paul with a stronger, more flexible base to build towards their dreams and to contribute to the vibrancy of the community,” said Jane Graupman, Executive Director of IIM.

Who is eligible for the payments? Beneficiaries will receive direct payments of $750 each month for 12 months. This will allow them to stabilize their family finances. But many will wonder if they are eligible to receive this help. Well, in order to qualify, the household of the applicant must have been “resettled” by the IIM and at least one refugee must live there. In addition, applicants must meet one of the following requirements: They must be single parents with a child under 15 years of age, one of the parents in households with more than four children is working and the other is having difficulty finding a job, they not may be able to work due to paperwork processing or other delays beyond their control, or are single adults who are unable to work due to mental or physical illness.

Direct deposit or debit card For now, the program focuses on helping refugees with limited incomes and whose family finances are unstable. The IIM reported that, for example, 12 of the beneficiaries who have already been included in the program are Afghans on humanitarian parole. They also explained that the people who are selected will receive the money each month through a direct deposit or the funds will be loaded into a prepaid debit card according to The Sun. The program is funded by foundations and private donors

Other UBI programs “Everything is just more expensive,” Graupman said of the cost of living in Minnesota. “People worry a lot about how they are going to build a future for themselves, because everything is new. Having this additional funding will help give people a little bit of room to breathe.” UBI programs are designed to offer regular payments, which can be monthly or quarterly, with the objective that families with financial problems can stabilize their situation. Cities like Denver, Colorado, and Sonoma County, California, are also offering UBI checks.