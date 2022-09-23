A new check for up to $700 will be sent to millions of eligible US residents in the coming days.

These are rebates on income and property taxes that are part of an inflation relief package.

Property tax rebates will be up to $300. Good news about payments! Democrats in Illinois celebrated as they announced that tax rebate checks, totaling more than $1.2 billion, have begun going to six million resident taxpayers in the state. The income and property tax rebates are part of a $1.83 billion inflation relief package built into this year’s budget. Tax rebate checks being sent in Illinois “Everyone knows that inflation is a global problem with local consequences,” Governor JB Pritzker said at a press conference in Chicago last week, according to The Associated Press. “Prices at the pump and at the grocery store have put Illinois families on a roller coaster ride in recent months. It’s exactly the kind of thing responsible government should help our residents with and we have, starting today.”

A $100 check for married couples With eight weeks remaining before the November elections, the timing is perfect for Pritzker, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and virtually every member of the General Assembly. The refunds will arrive by mail or direct deposit in the closing days of the campaign season, when voters make their decision. Single filers who make less than $200,000 will get a $50 refund, $100 for couples who file jointly and make less than $400,000, Revenue Director David Harris said.

How much money can you expect? Taxpayers will also receive $100 for up to three dependents claimed. Property tax rebates will be equal to the amount a homeowner claimed as a credit on last year's income tax returns, up to $300, Harris said. The rebates are the cornerstone of the effort launched last winter by Pritzker, and bolstered by congressional Democrats, to combat near-record inflation, which has hit 9% this year. Other initiatives include a six-month freeze on a motor fuel tax increase, a one-year suspension of the sales tax on groceries and a back-to-school sales tax exemption on school supplies during August. At the same time, more than a billion dollars is set aside for future emergency spending.

The check will reach the pockets of millions this month "We've done something very historic," said Rep. Will Davis, a Homewood Democrat who helped broker the package. Pritzker's fourth budget is extraordinary in Illinois history, particularly given the state's dire economic condition during a spending impasse from 2015 to 2017 between legislative Democrats and hard-line Republican former Governor Bruce Rauner. But despite all the bragging about fiscal discipline and wise spending, Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers couldn't carry out the massive tax-saving plan without playing an old game on Capitol Hill: borrowing from a fund set aside for a special purpose and having a separate stream of funding.