Mega Millions winner finally claims his $1.337 million!

After days of looking for the lucky winner, he appears to claim his prize.

New details about the anonymous winner are revealed.

How will he collect his money? Here the details!

Can you imagine winning the lottery and having no idea about it? Well, this happened to the lucky $1.337 million winner. And he was the only one who didn’t realize it at the time of his win. While the media and Mega Millions were looking everywhere for him, the lucky winner finally appeared to claim his prize.

Outlets such as ABC News, reported that lottery officials revealed how the lucky person ended up at the offices to claim his prize. In addition, some previously unknown details about the winner were released.

Time to claim the money was running out

A few days ago Mega Millions announced the winning numbers for the $1,337 million dollar jackpot. However, realizing that they could not find the lucky ticket holder, the company announced that they only had seven days to claim the money.

Somehow, the lucky winner was able to get to his money in time and claim it. Although the identity of the new millionaire is not known, ABC News reported that the anonymous person bought his ticket at a Speedway #425 gas station located at 885 T. Touhy Ave. in the city of Des Plaines, which is located 20 miles northeast of Chicago. Filed Under: Mega Millions Winner