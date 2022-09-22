Find out when millions of Americans will receive a $1500 payment!

Find out when millions of eligible Americans will receive a $1500 check.

Recipients will see the money by September 30.

Do you qualify? Good news about September payments! Officials have announced the exact date when millions of eligible Americans will receive direct payments worth up to $1500, according to The Sun. With inflation rising and more people needing extra help to cope with high costs, many states are finding ways to help their residents financially. $1500 payments being sent in September Millions of Colorado taxpayers will receive generous direct payments worth up to $1500 in September. The state will send tax rebate checks to eligible residents, according to The Sun. State Governor Jared Polis, Lt. Governor Primavera, Treasurer Young, Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino and state legislators announced that Colorado Cash Back tax rebate checks will be mailed this month. Filed As: $1,500 check.

Who Qualifies? The Colorado Cash Back program will send $750 checks to single filers or $1500 checks to married couples. To be eligible you must be 18 years old as of December 31, 2021, and have been a Colorado resident for all of 2021. You must also have filed a 2021 Colorado state tax return or applied for a property tax/rent/heating credit (PTC) refund. Those who filed a Colorado tax return in 2021 but moved out of state in 2022 are still eligible. Filed As: $1,500 check

When will the payment arrive? If you filed your 2021 Colorado income tax return before June 30, 2022, your payment should arrive by September 30. If you haven’t filed your taxes, the deadline to file your state income tax return is October 17. Checks for those individuals should arrive by Jan. 31, 2022. The governor said the program is intended to provide big, immediate relief to Coloradans who will see tax rebates distributed sooner than they otherwise would have been made. Filed As: $1,500 check

Check up to $3200 Also, the state of Hawaii will begin sending tax rebates this September worth $300 to taxpayers who had income less than $100,000, while those who earn more than $100,000 and less than $200,000 will receive a $100 check. For their part, eligible residents of Virginia who filed their return before July 1, 2022 will receive a tax refund during the month of September or at the beginning of October. WJLA reported that single filers will receive a $250 check while married filers will receive a $500 check.