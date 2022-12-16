The women who Vicente Fernández cheated on Cuquita with (PHOTOS)

A year after his death the Charro de Huentitán’s infidelities resurface.

Did he have a son?

What Cuquita said about her husband’s cheating. A year ago, Mexico suffered one of the greatest losses in regional music, the beloved Vicente Fernández passed away on December 12, 2021 when his health deteriorated after a severe fall he suffered while horseback riding. In the aftermath of Chente’s death, the family has been facing legal issues regarding the bioseries that have come out. In the case of El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo, Doña Cuquita, the singer’s widow, got quite angry and lashed out at the producer Juan Osorio, because he exposed the Charro de Huentitán’s infidelities. The women Vicente Fernández cheated on Cuquita with It should be noted that the women who were supposedly Vicente Fernández’s lovers never confirmed that the events really happened. According to Tiempo X, he cheated on his wife with several women. The authorized Netflix series El Rey: Vicente Fernández, features scenes of the difficult relationship that the Charro sometimes had with his wife Cuquita. As he rose to fame thousands of women were crazy about him. However, the unauthorized series shows a very different side of Chente. Filed Under: The women Vicente Fernández cheated with

Vicente Fernández had a son with Patricia Rivera? Vicente Fernández had known Cuquita since childhood, according to what is shown on the series. Subsequently, Vicente Fernandez and María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor fell in love when she was 17 years old, while the Charro worked as a waiter and dishwasher. Over the years, and while Chente’s music career took off, the singer also began to face problems with his wife and children, due to his alleged infidelities. One that was quite well known was his affair with Patricia Rivera. It’s said he had a son with her but this has never been confirmed. Filed Under: The women Vicente Fernández cheated with

These women were allegedly involved with Vicente Fernández According to Tiempo X, Chente met Patricia Rivera during the filming of the movie El Arracadas and they supposedly had a son, Rodrigo Fernández. However, it was later revealed that Rodrigo was not really Vincente’s son according to DNA tests that were done after the kidnapping of Vicente Fernández Jr. Vicente was also linked to Maribel Guardia. “At the time that I sang with Vicente Fernández it was many years after Marle was his girlfriend, so it doesn’t coincide and Vicente, he was always like that. He told Doña Cuquita, who had been his girlfriend and who had not,” the actress said on one occasion. Lynn May for her part said that she had been involved with the singer as well: “He kissed very well, like all mariachis like Vicente kiss very well (…), his mustache was annoying, but I sent him to wash his face first and then that’s it,” she said according to Infobae. Filed Under: The women Vicente Fernández cheated with

What does Cuquita think of Chente’s infidelities? It is also rumored that Manoella Torres and Vicente Fernández had an affair and, according to Tiempo X, this powerful rumor gained traction during filming and ended up stopping the production. Cuquita recently spoke out about her husband’s affairs saying the following: “I couldn’t be following him all the time, impossible. I said, ‘Inside the house he’s my husband; outside of the door, I don’t know what he does,'” according to Infobae. Filed Under: The women Vicente Fernández cheated with