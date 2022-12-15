Find out why Toni Costa’s girlfriend is having surgery (PHOTOS)

Evelyn Beltrán talks about her surgery.

Toni Costa’s girlfriend is honest with her fans: “The day has come.”

Toni Costa shows his love for the Mexican beauty. Toni Costa's girlfriend undergoes surgery. Evelyn Beltrán has become quite famous, not necessarily because of her talent, but because Adamari López's ex, Toni Costa, is in a relationship with the beautiful model. The beautiful Mexican, who is also known as 'La Bichota', has been criticized by thousands of Adamari fans. Because of this, she has asked for respect on multiple occasions. But now, Beltrán has revealed that she must undergo surgery and we tell you why. Toni Costa's girlfriend must have surgery: "The day has come" La Bichota shared some videos on her Instagram stories explaining that she is having cosmetic surgery. Evelyn Beltrán has always been very transparent with her followers about the 'improvements' she's made on her body. "The day has come," Toni Costa's girlfriend said. Subsequently, she explained to her fans why she will enter the operating room again. "I'm going to have surgery," she said with a smile in her stories. "I know I hadn't told you anything, but I wanted to keep it to myself."

Evelyn Beltrán explains what she's having done Toni Costa's girlfriend explained what kind of surgery she is having on Monday: "What am I going to do? I'm going to have another breast lift and I'm going to change my implants to look more natural, more beautiful," explained the Mexican model and influencer. In addition, she said that she will be documenting her recovery process. "I'm very excited and very happy. I will be sharing everything and how my recovery is going and well, the step by step of what is going on, how I feel, so stay tuned. Wish me luck," she told her fans.

Evelyn bragged about her boyfriend's love and support! But that's not all. A few hours later Evelyn took the opportunity to show off the person who she says always supports her, Toni Costa. The Mexican model recorded her boyfriend making a heart sign with his hands. She also wrote on the video: "Thank you for always being there @Toni". After several hours, La Bichota posted some images of what the operating room looked like and of her doctor, "Thank you for worrying about me. Everything went very well," was the last message she shared.

Did she drop a hint to Adamari? After Adamari López garnered all the attention on Hoy Día for talking about her ex Toni Costa, Evelyn Beltrán dropped a hint which, although it is not known whether it was directed at her, was quite clear. She wrote on an Instagram story: "There are people who should move on, live and let live." Ouch! The criticism of Evelyn Beltran doesn't stop, because she's also been told things like: "She's simply a lover even though he tells her that she's his girlfriend." "What else could the girl say… The one who broke a home." "You have to give this Evelyn a pill to get it together."