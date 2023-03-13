The $2 billion Powerball winner bought a luxury mansion.

Edwin Castro bought a $26 million LA home.

His new mansion is in the Hollywood Hills.

The winner of the $2 billion Powerball jackpot is living in a very good life. The Hispanic who won the lottery bought a luxurious $26 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Apparently this was the lucky winner’s first acquisition. the mansion Edwin Castro recently acquired overlooks the Chateau Marmont. CBS News Los Angeles shared video footage of the impressive property.

Powerball winner Edwin Castro buys mansion valued at $25.5 million

CBS News Los Angeles reports that Edwin Castro’s luxurious new home is 13,578 square feet, in addition to having five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a movie theater and a swimming pool. The impressive mansion features glass walls that allow a rather exotic view of the city of Los Angeles, where you can see everything from skyscrapers to the coast of the Pacific Ocean.

The luxurious $26 million mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills. Another rather extravagant detail is that Edwin Castro will be neighbors with stars such as Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel.