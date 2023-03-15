Edwin Casto was the $2.04 billion Powerball winner.

What is he going to do with the money?

Another man sued for the winning ticket.

Billion dollar Powerball winner! A lucky few people become millionaires overnight by playing the lottery. Edwin Casto’s life changed in the blink of an eye when he won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Edwin Casto used to be a boy scout and athlete. Now, he is the lucky Powerball winner who took home the big prize. He’s a 30-year-old Hispanic man whose life has drastically changed.

Powerball winner: Who is Edwin Casto?

According to TMZ Casto was an Eagle Scout and attended Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta, CA. On a whim, he bought a lottery ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, not knowing his life was about to change.

Edwin was an athlete and grew up in a supportive family. He was a high school baseball and football player who studied architecture at Woodbury University in Burbank.