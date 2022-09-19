Almost two years later, the story of a cruel murder resurfaces.

The body of the influencer Adriana Murrieta Treviño was found in Tlajomulco, Jalisco in Mexico.

Her fans continue to comment on her photos on social networks. Who was Adriana Murrieta Treviño? On November 5, 2020, in the midst of the Covid pandemic sad news filled internet users with rage and impotence. The body of the influencer Adriana Murrieta Treviño was found in Santa Cruz del Valle in Tlajomulco, Jalisco in Mexico. According to the Dallas News, the young woman’s family last heard from her a few days before when she was at the Guadalajara Airport, Jalisco. Although this news was announced on the 5th, Adriana was found on Día de Muertos and a day later, a relative identified her body. Adriana Murrieta Treviño was only 29 years old “Personnel of the State Prosecutor’s Office initiated the investigation under the femicide protocol and all the opinions that the aforementioned protocol establishes were requested. It was not until yesterday afternoon that a family member went to an agent of the Public Ministry attached to the Forensic Medical Service to officially identify the body,” the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported on that occasion. It should be noted that the influencer, who had more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, was found around eight in the morning. She was wearing black leggings and and a black top. One of the details that caught people’s attention was that she was only wearing one white sock (Filed as: Who was Adriana Murrieta Treviño?)

Her cause of death revealed According to Infobae, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office stated that the influencer was picked up by a private car upon arrival at the airport. The cause of her death? Manual strangulation suffocation. The investigation was carried out through videos of the route taken by the vehicle in which the young woman traveled for the last time. “We, more than anyone, would have liked to share a different or less painful ending for our loved ones. Beyond the curiosity that it may cause, we ask for a little respect and prudence for us. Thank you all for caring and being attentive, we know perfectly well what Adriana meant in the lives of many,” said the young woman’s family.

People describe Adriana Murrieta Treviño as “extroverted and with a good heart” Despite the shocking discovery of Adriana’s body, the young woman’s family and friends remember her for being an outgoing person with a good heart. Her sister, Freya, dedicated an emotional farewell message to her on social media that caused all kinds of reactions among her followers, who still did not believe what happened. “I will always have you with me, wherever I am, without being afraid of anything. My angel, my older sister who always took care of us, my great advisor, the one who accepted me without prejudice and the soul of all parties, so histrionic in any moment. The pain I feel does not compare to all the love I have for you and will have for all my life.”

Adriana Murrieta Treviño’s memory lives on “Creator of @blaubranch. My hobby @ideas_decorationmx. My recommendations @_dondecomer”. This is how influencer Adriana Murrieta Treviño described herself on her Instagram account where before her brutal murder, she had just over 50,000 followers who continue to remember her with great affection. In what would be her last post, shared on October 29, 2020, the young woman can be seen having a good time at what seems like a party: “How time passes and it is so necessary to see your bean recipes.” “We continue to miss you, precious.” “20 months of eternal life, Mi Negra,” can be read in some comments (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)