Who was Francisca Lachapel’s first husband?

He gave her the surname that made Francisca Lachapel famous.

We reveal the identity of her first husband.

They lived separate lives.

After the celebration of the recent second marriage of the Despierta America host, the question has arisen: Who was Francisca’s first husband? Here we tell you the details about the man who gave her the last name that made the host famous.

Currently, the winner of the ninth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 doesn’t use the surname “Lachapel” which the native of the Dominican Republic was known by when she was a contestant in the beauty pageant.

Who was Francisca’s first husband?

This is due to the fact that after her separation from her first husband, Rocky Lachapel, the host wanted to sever all ties with the man who’s also from the Dominican Republic, and give herself the opportunity to be known only by her own name.

However, some of her fans still don’t know who Francisca’s first husband was and what happened to him after his breakup with the woman he swore to love ‘until death do us part’. We’ll tell you.