Who was Francisca Lachapel’s first husband?
After the celebration of the recent second marriage of the Despierta America host, the question has arisen: Who was Francisca’s first husband? Here we tell you the details about the man who gave her the last name that made the host famous.
Currently, the winner of the ninth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 doesn’t use the surname “Lachapel” which the native of the Dominican Republic was known by when she was a contestant in the beauty pageant.
This is due to the fact that after her separation from her first husband, Rocky Lachapel, the host wanted to sever all ties with the man who’s also from the Dominican Republic, and give herself the opportunity to be known only by her own name.
However, some of her fans still don’t know who Francisca’s first husband was and what happened to him after his breakup with the woman he swore to love ‘until death do us part’. We’ll tell you.
He’s a successful interior designer
This is Rocky Lachapel. According to PopPicante, Rocky Lachapel is a renowned interior designer and owner of Lachapel Company with headquarters located in the Dominican Republic, where he is from.
Compared to his ex-wife Francisca, there are few details of Rocky Lachapel’s life, after his separation from the host he stayed out of the public eye. However, according to his alleged profile on Instagram, he also shares very little of his life on social networks, where he looks very different from the times he was seen in the United States with Francisca.
Francisca’s “King”
The founder of Lachapel Company, on the other hand, is more active on his business account, where he shares projects led by him and carried out by his team. He also highlights some of his services such as interior architecture.
According to a Univision YouTube video, it was possible to approach the so-called “king” at that time, since his wife Francisca Lachapel had been crowned queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2015.
They started over
In this recording, Francisca introduces Rocky to the cameras and shares a little about her recent marriage. They also talked about how they had met, about their wedding and some of their future plans, such as having three children.
Two years later, in 2017, the host of Despierta América confirmed that she had made the decision to divorce Rocky Lachapel and at that time she denied that it was because of a third party, according to PopPicante. Click here to see the full video.