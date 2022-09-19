Silvia Pinal mourns the death of her close friend Gloria Cantón

Silvia Pinal is in mourning.

The Mexican actress loses her best friend.

Gloria Canton has died. Silvia Pinal is in mourning. One day before celebrating Independence Day in Mexico, bad news for the entertainment world strikes again. Doña Silvia Pinal is in mourning over the sad death of a dear friend who always was by her side. The death of the Mexican actress’s beloved friend was confirmed on social networks. She accompanied her for almost her entire career. Gloria “La Gorda” Cantón unfortunately passed away on Wednesday, September 14. Silvia Pinal is in mourning Silvia Pinal’s best friend appeared in the series about the Mexican artist’s life, Silvia Pinal: Frente a Ti. The Diva of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, despite the fact that she was always characterized as a strong woman, always had a friend by her side for support. In the series, Silvia’s friend is called Gloria, however her real name is Sonia Gascón, and unfortunately she died. La Comadrita’s Twitter account reported that the actress looks devastated at the terrible news of her best friend’s death.

Silvia Pinal’s best friend has passed away The news of Gloria Cantón’s death was released in the middle of the week on social media. They also reported where she will be buried. The post is accompanied by an image of Silvia Pinal which looks truly sad. “Doña SILVIA PINAL is very sad, because her dear friend GLORIA “LA GORDA” CANTÓN passed away. She was her first representative, she launched her to fame, she introduced her to Mr. EMILIO AZCÁRRAGA MILMO and Mr. OTHÓN VELEZ. Her funeral will be at GAYOSSO LOMAS MEMORIAL, RIP,” the post reads. Filed Under: Silvia Pinal in mourning

“She looks very tired” Immediately, the image received hundreds of comments offering condolences to the star of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. “It is very sad to see Doña Silvia, they should no longer publish anything about her, let the memory of what she was remain,” said one follower. “She looks very tired.” “Wasn’t there a better photo of the lady? take care of her image of her.” “Her lifelong friend of hers, rip. She appeared personified in the series Silvia.” “How sad to see Mrs. Pinal in this situation.”

“Very sad news” It is worth mentioning that the series describes how Silvia’s friend was in real life. When the actress arrived in Mexico City, it was her friend who made her a star, due to the fact that she worked for Televisa. Sonia, which is her real name, said Don Enrique Guzmán was not the man for her at that time, according to Nueva Mujer. “What sad news, we will miss her here, a great consultant for our astrological services, a very big hug to her son, her daughter and her friends, especially José who I know will miss her. And for her a very happy trip and reunion with her loved ones, “the messages continued. Filed Under: Silvia Pinal in mourning