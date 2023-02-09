Who shot young Carlos Lugo to death? His case is an enigma

Carlos Lugo was reported missing in Houston, Texas.

He was later found dead in a vacant lot.

The young man’s family said he disappeared on January 23.

Carlos Lugo, 14, was reported missing in Houston, Texas on January 23. He was later found shot to death and in a state of decomposition. The case of the disappearance and death of the young Carlos Lugo is a true enigma for the authorities who, at the time of writing this story, have no clues in the brutal murder.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Carlos Lugo’s family reported the boy’s disappearance. According to the case report, consulted by MundoNOW, the teen was last seen by loved ones walking down the street in front of 2000 Tidwell Road.

Carlos Lugo’s murder is a true mystery for the police

The details of Carlos Lugo’s disappearance were not revealed by the authorities so, at the moment, it is not known where the boy was going or where he came from. The area in which Carlos Lugo disappeared is a populous Hispanic neighborhood of the Houston’s Northside.

Detectives from the Houston Police Department (HPD) began the investigation after his disappearance was reported. The officers began to investigate the family and the boy’s personal life to look for clues in the mysterious case.