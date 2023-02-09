The internet goes crazy over Jill Biden, Douglas Emhoff kiss.

The First Lady kissed the Second Gentleman.

It all happened before the State of the Union address.

Jill Biden is in the eye of the hurricane after starring in an unexpected moment with the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. They were caught sharing a kiss on the lips before the State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, February 7 Biden give his State of the Union where he sought to erase doubts about his performance as president. Polls show that Biden had low approval ratings heading into the annual speech.

The first lady was caught in an awkward moment at the SOTU address

The US president left no doubt that he believes he has work to do, with the full support of his wife Dr. Jill Biden. However, no one expected the first lady to come under fire for what she did with Kamala Harris’ husband.

A very short time after the State of the Union speech began, Jill Biden was caught kissing the vice president’s husband on the lips, a moment that caused an uproar on the internet, raising doubts about the close relationship between the First Lady and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.