Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Who shot Andrew Cisneros to death? His murder is a mystery

Who shot Andrew Cisneros to death? His murder is a mystery

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Andrew Cisneros fue asesinado a balazos en su casa en La Cresta, California, en un misterioso crimen por el cual aún no hay nadie detenido.
  • Andrew Cisneros was shot to death in California and his family is torn apart.
  • He was attacked by two men who fled after the mysterious murder.
  • “I lost the love of my life, the father of my children, my protector, my everything.”

Andrew Cisneros was shot to death at his home in La Cresta, California, in a mysterious crime with no suspects. Cisneros, 35, was a beloved family man and his murder has shaken the small rural community where he lived.

According to the crime report, consulted by MundoNow, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, someone called 911 in La Cresta to report a shooting.

Andrew Cisneros was murdered and his crime is a mystery

Andrew Cisneros was murdered and his crime is a mystery
Andrew Cisneros, 35, was shot to death in a remote California community and his crime has so far gone unpunished. (PHOTO: Taken from GoFundMe)

At 6:22 p.m. of that fateful Sunday, several officers arrived at 3800 Via Majorca where they found Andrew Cisneros badly wounded after being shot several times. Some witnesses said that two men fled the house after the shooting.

Officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) who arrived at the house tried to give first aid help to the badly injured man. However, their efforts were in vain and Andrew Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two murderers escaped in a car after the shooting

The two murderers escaped in a car after the shooting
PHOTO: Taken from Facebook.

RCSO Homicide Division detectives responded to the scene after Andrew Cisneros was confirmed dead. They discovered that the two shooters escaped in a car. Detectives checked the security cameras of neighboring houses for videos that may reveal details of the car.

Detective González of the RCSO Homicide Division asks that if anyone in the Hispanic community knows the identity or whereabouts of Andrew Cisneros’s murderers, they contact his office at 951.955.2777. All leads will remain anonymous. The department has officers who speak Spanish.

“I lost the love of my life, the father of my children, my protector, my everything”

Andrew's Wife: "I lost the love of my life, the father of my children, my protector, my everything."
PHOTO: Taken from Facebook.

Andrew Cisneros’s wife Brenda started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses. “With a shattered heart I share the most devastating news that I never imagined I would ever experience I lost the love of my life the father of my children my protector my everything!” wrote Brenda Cisneros.

“For the people that knew him they knew he was fearless and ambitious and most of all had a heart of gold! and he always helped alot of people when he could! This loss is a very drastic and shocking and painful change for us and I ask for all the prayers we can get for myself his grieving children,” she implored

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Andrew Cisneros fue asesinado a balazos en su casa en La Cresta, California, en un misterioso crimen por el cual aún no hay nadie detenido.

Who shot Andrew Cisneros to death? His murder is a mystery

Dióscoro Reyes arrested for brutal attack on hot dog vendor at Ana Gabriel concert
Mexicano cárcel asesinato esposa

Mexican man killed his girlfriend and kidnapped her grandson
Crónica adolescente latino muerto

Chronicle: Norcross, Georgia teen found shot to death
Marcelo Campos Pérez, un violento delincuente, fue liberado de la cárcel del Condado de Harris en Houston, Texas, por un presunto error.

Marcelo Campos Pérez is mistakenly released from jail (PHOTOS)