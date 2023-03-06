Who shot Andrew Cisneros to death? His murder is a mystery

Andrew Cisneros was shot to death in California and his family is torn apart.

He was attacked by two men who fled after the mysterious murder.

“I lost the love of my life, the father of my children, my protector, my everything.”

Andrew Cisneros was shot to death at his home in La Cresta, California, in a mysterious crime with no suspects. Cisneros, 35, was a beloved family man and his murder has shaken the small rural community where he lived.

According to the crime report, consulted by MundoNow, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, someone called 911 in La Cresta to report a shooting.

Andrew Cisneros was murdered and his crime is a mystery

At 6:22 p.m. of that fateful Sunday, several officers arrived at 3800 Via Majorca where they found Andrew Cisneros badly wounded after being shot several times. Some witnesses said that two men fled the house after the shooting.

Officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) who arrived at the house tried to give first aid help to the badly injured man. However, their efforts were in vain and Andrew Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene.