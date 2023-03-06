Who shot Andrew Cisneros to death? His murder is a mystery
Andrew Cisneros was shot to death in California and his family is torn apart. He was attacked by two men who fled after the mysterious murder.
Andrew Cisneros was shot to death at his home in La Cresta, California, in a mysterious crime with no suspects. Cisneros, 35, was a beloved family man and his murder has shaken the small rural community where he lived.
According to the crime report, consulted by MundoNow, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, someone called 911 in La Cresta to report a shooting.
At 6:22 p.m. of that fateful Sunday, several officers arrived at 3800 Via Majorca where they found Andrew Cisneros badly wounded after being shot several times. Some witnesses said that two men fled the house after the shooting.
Officers from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) who arrived at the house tried to give first aid help to the badly injured man. However, their efforts were in vain and Andrew Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two murderers escaped in a car after the shooting
RCSO Homicide Division detectives responded to the scene after Andrew Cisneros was confirmed dead. They discovered that the two shooters escaped in a car. Detectives checked the security cameras of neighboring houses for videos that may reveal details of the car.
Detective González of the RCSO Homicide Division asks that if anyone in the Hispanic community knows the identity or whereabouts of Andrew Cisneros’s murderers, they contact his office at 951.955.2777. All leads will remain anonymous. The department has officers who speak Spanish.
“I lost the love of my life, the father of my children, my protector, my everything”
Andrew Cisneros’s wife Brenda started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses. “With a shattered heart I share the most devastating news that I never imagined I would ever experience I lost the love of my life the father of my children my protector my everything!” wrote Brenda Cisneros.
“For the people that knew him they knew he was fearless and ambitious and most of all had a heart of gold! and he always helped alot of people when he could! This loss is a very drastic and shocking and painful change for us and I ask for all the prayers we can get for myself his grieving children,” she implored