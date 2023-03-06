Good news! US increases number of H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023

Good news for those who want to work in the US.

US increases the number of H-2B visas for FY 2023.

They are for companies who can’t find workers.

The US government confirmed good news that will benefit thousands of people seeking a better life and job opportunities in the United States. The US will increase the number of H-2B visas approved for fiscal year 2023.

According to La Opinion, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced that for the first time the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have approved 64,716 more H-2B visas for this year.

These are for temporary non-agricultural workers for fiscal year 2023. Officials point out that these visas are specifically for US employers seeking workers with before September 15, 2023.

Alejandro Mayorkas gave the good news in a speech, according to La Opinion: “The department is making additional H-2B visas available sooner than ever, ensuring American businesses can plan for their peak-season work needs.”