Good news! US increases number of H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023

The US government confirmed good news that will benefit thousands of people seeking a better life and job opportunities in the United States. The US will increase the number of H-2B visas approved for fiscal year 2023.
According to La Opinion, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced that for the first time the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have approved 64,716 more H-2B visas for this year.
These are for temporary non-agricultural workers for fiscal year 2023. Officials point out that these visas are specifically for US employers seeking workers with before September 15, 2023.
Alejandro Mayorkas gave the good news in a speech, according to La Opinion: “The department is making additional H-2B visas available sooner than ever, ensuring American businesses can plan for their peak-season work needs.”
“These visas will also provide a safe and legal path to the United States”
“At a time of job growth records, these visas will also provide a safe and legal path to the United States for non-citizens prepared to accept jobs that are not held by US workers,” the Secretary concluded.
This increase is based on a time-limited statutory authority that does not affect the H-2B program in future fiscal years, according to The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
USCIS offers more details about the H-2B visas
The USCIS official website offered more details about the temporary increase of H-2B visas. “Of the 64,716 additional visas, 44,716 will be available only to returning workers (workers who received an H-2B visa or were otherwise granted H-2B status in one of the last three fiscal years).”
“The remaining 20,000 visas will be reserved for nationals of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras (collectively called the Northern Central American countries) and Haiti, which are exempt from the returning worker requirement.”
A great opportunity for employers and workers
In addition, USCIS indicates that it is important to know that the H-2B program allows US employers or employment agents who meet certain specific regulatory requirements to bring non-citizens to the United States to temporarily fill non-agricultural jobs.
A US employer, or an agent as described in the regulations, must complete Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, on behalf of the prospective worker.