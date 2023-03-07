Papantla Flyer dies in a tragic fall.

María Rita Torres Mérida fell nearly 50 feet to her death.

How the terrible accident happened.

Papantla Flyer dies in a terrible fall: What began as a spectacular show ended in the worst way when a performer died in a horrible accident. A Papantla Flyer from Mexico City fell during the Flower Fair and was killed instantly.

The details were revealed by the authorities and Municipal Civil Protection officers immediately attended to the young woman. However, her injuries were so serious there was nothing they could do to help her.

The incident occurred at the Flower Fair in Papantla, Mexico City and the young flyer was identified as María Rita Torres Mérida. Everything was going well and the young woman was climbing to the top of the pole to perform her act.

She was about to perform the traditional Voladores de Papantla ritual, however, the young woman fell from the top of the pole and hit the ground hard. Immediately the Civil Protection and Red Cross authorities rushed to help her.