Papantla Flyer dies in a terrible fall: What began as a spectacular show ended in the worst way when a performer died in a horrible accident. A Papantla Flyer from Mexico City fell during the Flower Fair and was killed instantly.
The details were revealed by the authorities and Municipal Civil Protection officers immediately attended to the young woman. However, her injuries were so serious there was nothing they could do to help her.
The incident occurred at the Flower Fair in Papantla, Mexico City and the young flyer was identified as María Rita Torres Mérida. Everything was going well and the young woman was climbing to the top of the pole to perform her act.
She was about to perform the traditional Voladores de Papantla ritual, however, the young woman fell from the top of the pole and hit the ground hard. Immediately the Civil Protection and Red Cross authorities rushed to help her.
María Rita Torres Mérida was killed almost instantly
María Rita Torres Mérida was treated immediately, however, the medical services could not do much to help her. El Horizonte reported that she died on the way to the hospital.
The outlet also revealed that young María Rita Torres had severe trauma and there was nothing they could do to save her. Various videos have begun to circulate on social media, showing the terrifying fall.
Papantla Flyer dies: The event was canceled
The video of the Papantla Flyer’s fall is causing an uproar on social media. In it, you can hear the screams of the spectators.
After the accident, the event was immediately canceled and Huauchinango Mayor Rogelio López Angulo made the announcement. He posted on Facebook that he will provide support for the young woman’s family.
Mayor of Huauchinango offer his condolences
“With sadness and pain in my heart, I deeply regret the death of the young María Rita Torres Mérida, a member of one of the groups of Flyers who suffered a fall during the coronation ceremony,” said the mayor’s statement on Facebook.
“God bless family and friends, give them strength and early understanding. Rest in Peace,” Rogelio López Angulo concluded. Secretary of the Interior, Julio Miguel Huerta said: “We join the pain of the family and both, this secretariat and the City Council give support to her family.”