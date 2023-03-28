Where is Pablo Escobar’s daughter, Manuela Escobar?

How many children did Pablo Escobar have?

Where is Manuela Escobar today?

Where is Pablo Escobar’s daughter now? Find out what happened to Manuela Escobar after her father’s death! Her full name is Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos and she was born on May 9, 1984 in Panama. She has spent a good part of her life in Argentina, where she currently resides.

Find out everything about Manuela Escobar’s life, the reason she changed her name and the problems she has faced despite keeping a low profile to escape from the shadow of her father, one of the most notorious criminals in history.

Pablo Escobar and Victoria Henao

There are many stories about the turbulent relationship between Pablo Escobar and Victoria Henao. One of the most disturbing details is that when they got married, the drug trafficker was 26 years old, eleven years older than Henao, who was only 15 at the time. This makes many people believe that the couple’s first meeting took place when she was only 13 and he was 24.

Despite avoiding the press during her relationship with the drug trafficker, and even after his death, Henao has given a few interviews where she discusses some sexual violence that took place during the early years of her marriage. The couple had two children, Juan Pablo and Manuela.