Where is Pablo Escobar’s daughter, Manuela Escobar?
Where is Pablo Escobar’s daughter now? Find out what happened to Manuela Escobar after her father’s death! Her full name is Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos and she was born on May 9, 1984 in Panama. She has spent a good part of her life in Argentina, where she currently resides.
Find out everything about Manuela Escobar’s life, the reason she changed her name and the problems she has faced despite keeping a low profile to escape from the shadow of her father, one of the most notorious criminals in history.
Pablo Escobar and Victoria Henao
There are many stories about the turbulent relationship between Pablo Escobar and Victoria Henao. One of the most disturbing details is that when they got married, the drug trafficker was 26 years old, eleven years older than Henao, who was only 15 at the time. This makes many people believe that the couple’s first meeting took place when she was only 13 and he was 24.
Despite avoiding the press during her relationship with the drug trafficker, and even after his death, Henao has given a few interviews where she discusses some sexual violence that took place during the early years of her marriage. The couple had two children, Juan Pablo and Manuela.
Manuela Escobar’s early life
Manuela Escobar Henao is the only daughter of Pablo Escobar and Victoria Henao. She was born on May 25, 1984 in Panama and the few details that are known about her life reveal a woman who was quite affected by the violent environment she grew up in.
Manuela was just nine years old when her father was gunned down by Colombian police, ending an era of violence but also destroying her own image of her father. This plunged her into a deep depression and she had to be educated at home to avoid harassment from the press and those who were curious about her family life.
Manuela Escobar moved and changed her name
After Pablo Escobar’s death the Colombian authorities advised his family to change their identities and move to another country. Escobar’s daughter officially changed her name to Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos and she leads a relatively quiet life in Argentina.
Unlike his sister, Juan Pablo Escobar, the eldest child of the most notorious drug trafficker of all time, has talked to the media about his family.
What is Manuela Escobar’s life like now?
Where is Pablo Escobar’s daughter and what is her life like today? Some biographers have described Manuela as a melancholic woman who had to radically change her life and overcome partial deafness that was the result of an attack suffered at the hands of her father’s enemies. Manuela also had to overcome the fact that she not only lost her father and the image she had of him, but also that Germany and the United States wouldn’t allow her to relocate there.
Despite her new identity, Manuela has not been able to completely avoid her father’s legacy and, on several occasions, she has faced problems with the tax authorities due to Escobar’s alleged financial mismanagement. Little is known about her private life.