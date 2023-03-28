Cecilia Ramírez Harris removes her implants like Bárbara Bermudo
Cecilia Ramírez Harris had to remove her breast implants. Did she have the same problem as Bárbara Bermudo? Fans support the former host of Primer Impacto.
Recently television presenter Bárbara Bermudo opened up to show how her recovery was going after removing her breast implants. Now, the former host of Primer Impacto, Cecilia Rmírez Harris, has reported that she underwent the same procedure.
In a video posted on Instagram, the Emmy nominee showed herself at the hospital along with a statement. Her fans expressed their concern and offered her words of support.
Barbara Bermudo’s illness
Through tears, Bárbara Bermudo talked about the health problems that she had as a result of not changing her breast implants in the required time. The former host of the Univisión program Primer Impacto explained the entire process on Instagram.
She had her implants removed six weeks ago and, in order to help other women, she wanted to give all the details of her story. She reported that this is why she developed ASIA Syndrome, an autoimmune disease.
Cecilia Ramírez Harris is going through the same thing
Barbara Bermudo’s colleague posted a video on her official Instagram account showing images of her own process. She wrote that she’s very grateful to God and the doctor who helped her.
“The road to recovery after explant surgery can be long but when you do it with the help of God and the best #explant surgeon Dr. Dev Vibhakar and his wonderful team it’s so much more bearable and full of warmth.”
Did Cecilia suffer from the same disease as Bárbara?
“If you want to hear my story, I invite you to visit my podcast Salud Radiante con Cecilia where we have already published two episodes of the series ‘Without implants there is Paradise’ to raise awareness along with the voices of thousands of women who are going through the same, the disease of breast implants known as BII.”
Apparently she didn’t have the same disease as her Puerto Rican colleague. BII is a set of symptoms, nonspecific signs, and systemic diseases that a patient associates with her silicone breast implants. It is not officially recognized as a disease.
Cecilia Ramírez Harris asks women to take care of themselves
“If you have implants and symptoms or are thinking of getting them, pay attention because #BII is real, it exists and it’s affecting more women than we imagine because their symptoms are confused or become other health conditions as it happened to me. with my thyroid,” she said.
Her followers offered her support in the comments: “I wish you a speedy recovery, may God take care of you and heal you soon.” “You are a wonderful and very brave person, greetings.” “I wish you a speedy recovery… blessings.”