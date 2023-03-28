Cecilia Ramírez Harris removes her implants like Bárbara Bermudo

Cecilia Ramírez Harris had to remove her breast implants.

Did she have the same problem as Bárbara Bermudo?

Fans support the former host of Primer Impacto.

Recently television presenter Bárbara Bermudo opened up to show how her recovery was going after removing her breast implants. Now, the former host of Primer Impacto, Cecilia Rmírez Harris, has reported that she underwent the same procedure.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Emmy nominee showed herself at the hospital along with a statement. Her fans expressed their concern and offered her words of support.

Barbara Bermudo’s illness

Through tears, Bárbara Bermudo talked about the health problems that she had as a result of not changing her breast implants in the required time. The former host of the Univisión program Primer Impacto explained the entire process on Instagram.

She had her implants removed six weeks ago and, in order to help other women, she wanted to give all the details of her story. She reported that this is why she developed ASIA Syndrome, an autoimmune disease.