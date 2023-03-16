Popular journalist Barbara Bermudo documents her difficult recovery.

Barbara Bermudo had her breast implants removed five weeks ago.

She shares her painful journey on social media.

Bárbara Bermudo is going through a difficult recovery. For several months now, the Puerto Rican host and journalist has been dealing with health problems that have affected her in an unimaginable way. She had been one of the main faces of Primer Impacto.

Bermudo got breast implants a long time ago. It was a decision the journalist now says was one of the worst she’s ever made due to the health problems they’ve caused. Now, 47-year-old Barbara made the decision to have them removed and she’s been sharing her progress.

Bárbara Bermudo made a drastic decision for her health

The former host of Primer Impacto decided to document the entire process of removing her breast implants because, in addition to having been a fairly complicated surgery, Barbara Bermudo’s husband has been a great support for her. We can see his unconditional love for her.

“Today is an important day because I am 5 weeks away from removing my breast implants #explanted Friend this is not a “trend” it’s a life decision. Here I share the emotions, the tears, the laughter, the doubts, and the intimate images even in the operating room,” the host began on Facebook.