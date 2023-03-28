Arath de la Torre’s wife Suzy Lu asks for a divorce
Actor Arath de la Torre's wife asks for a divorce. There have been a wave of divorces in the entertainment industry lately. What happened?
In an incident that seemed to be taken from a bad romance movie, Hoy viewers were perplexed by a video showing the exact moment when Arath de la Torre’s wife Suzy Lu asked for a divorce in the middle of their new podcast.
Thus, Arath could join several other Hoy hosts who broke up in 2023, such as Andrea Legarreta, Tania Rincón and Galilea Montijo. He was totally devastated when he shared the news live. So what happened?
Andrea Legarreta announces her divorce
Actress and presenter Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, a former member of the Timbiriche group, announced their divorce almost a month ago with a shocking message that they both shared on their Instagram accounts.
Thousands of their followers showed support for the television host and the singer, but they said that are still on good terms and still have love for each other. They will continue getting along for their two daughters.
Galilea and Tania announce their splits
Shortly after Andrea made her divorce public, her colleagues on Hoy, Galilea Montijo and Tania Rincón, joined her announcing that they are splitting with their respective husbands, surprising the public with this wave of divorces.
Viewers of the program were shocked. Although some accused Montijo and Rincón of wanting to take advantage of Andrea’s pain because they couldn’t stand her being in the spotlight.
Suzy Lu asks Arath de la Torre for a divorce
Host Arath de la Torre surprised everyone by announcing a new project with his wife, Susy Lu, one of the most famous actresses today. It turns out that the comedian and his wife launched their own podcast where they talk about their relationship. However, things got out of control in one of their recent broadcasts because Suzy got upset and asked him for a divorce.
Arath told an anecdote about being in a jacuzzi with six other people At that time, Susy Lu asked him a question and then said she wanted a divorce. Some listeners thought it was a joke and others thought it was serious.
Arath de la Torre cheated on his wife
“I have a question, was that six person jacuzzi used with six people?” the actress said. Without thinking twice, Arath de la Torre responded that it was and that’s when the things got tense. “Sh… I want a divorce,” replied the actress.
Arath de la Torre and Susy Lu previously commented that with this program they opened the doors to the public so that they could learn a little more about their private life. However, they didn’t expect it to end so badly.