Actor Arath de la Torre’s wife asks for a divorce.

There have been a wave of divorces in the entertainment industry lately.

What happened?

In an incident that seemed to be taken from a bad romance movie, Hoy viewers were perplexed by a video showing the exact moment when Arath de la Torre’s wife Suzy Lu asked for a divorce in the middle of their new podcast.

Thus, Arath could join several other Hoy hosts who broke up in 2023, such as Andrea Legarreta, Tania Rincón and Galilea Montijo. He was totally devastated when he shared the news live. So what happened?

Andrea Legarreta announces her divorce

Actress and presenter Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, a former member of the Timbiriche group, announced their divorce almost a month ago with a shocking message that they both shared on their Instagram accounts.

Thousands of their followers showed support for the television host and the singer, but they said that are still on good terms and still have love for each other. They will continue getting along for their two daughters.