Becky G’s boyfriend is accused of cheating on her (VIDEO)
Another woman accused Becky G's boyfriend of cheating. Becky G got engaged to Sebastian Lletget a few days ago. Will she break off her engagement?
It was recently revealed that influencer Tammy Parra’s boyfriend had cheated on her when a woman shared evidence on social media the day he proposed to her. Now Becky G is going through the same thing.
Well, an Instagram account has uncovered alleged evidence that Becky G’s boyfriend is cheating on her. However, many believe that it’s only a publicity stunt and they’re just trying to cash in on Becky G’s recent engagement.
Becky G is engaged to Sebastian Lletget
The couple starred in a romantic moment in Manhattan Beach, California, which they shared on social media on December 9. Days after that unforgettable moment, the couple have shared a new look, as well as romantic messages to each other.
“Once I had a dream… In that dream I walked along the Manhattan Beach pier where we had our first date, our first kiss and where we watched countless sunsets throughout several different seasons in our lives together,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
Was Becky G’s boyfriend exposed?
Instagram user @ja29po, shared a series of messages and videos warning Becky G that her fiancé Sebastian Lletget, who she’s been with for seven years, invited her to Spain for 10 days and that they had sex and traveled to various places.
The woman shared several messages explaining that she met the soccer player on Instagram, they flirted and then he invited her to Marbella, Spain while he was there with his FC Dallas soccer team.
“I have all the evidence”
“Sebastián, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the evidence. I can send it to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent,” said the accuser, whose identity remains private.
There is also an audio, which is supposedly Sebastian’s voice apologizing about what happened: “I’m in a relationship and now I feel bad, forgive me,” the soccer player allegedly said. The account was clearly only created to drop this bombshell, since it was deactivated after a few hours.
Was it a trick?
Many think it could be a publicity stunt by someone who just wants to hurt Becky. As already mentioned, the account was created only to post the alleged evidence of Sebastián’s infidelity.
“Greater loose ball than Piqué with Shakira. At least Pique is world champion.” “This tweet is exploding. Anyway, I’m definitely wearing my Becky G hoodie and poster for the LAFC game. See you there Sebastián,” the comments quickly began.