Becky G’s boyfriend is accused of cheating on her (VIDEO)

Another woman accused Becky G’s boyfriend of cheating.

Becky G got engaged to Sebastian Lletget a few days ago.

Will she break off her engagement like Tammy Parry?

It was recently revealed that influencer Tammy Parra’s boyfriend had cheated on her when a woman shared evidence on social media the day he proposed to her. Now Becky G is going through the same thing.

Well, an Instagram account has uncovered alleged evidence that Becky G’s boyfriend is cheating on her. However, many believe that it’s only a publicity stunt and they’re just trying to cash in on Becky G’s recent engagement.

Becky G is engaged to Sebastian Lletget

The couple starred in a romantic moment in Manhattan Beach, California, which they shared on social media on December 9. Days after that unforgettable moment, the couple have shared a new look, as well as romantic messages to each other.

“Once I had a dream… In that dream I walked along the Manhattan Beach pier where we had our first date, our first kiss and where we watched countless sunsets throughout several different seasons in our lives together,” the singer wrote on Instagram.