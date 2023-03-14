What you need to know about the FIFA Women’s World Cup
The 2023 Women's World Cup is around the corner. FIFA prepares for the start of the competition. What you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup.
What you need to know about the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The World Cup in Qatar, held at the end of 2022, is in the past and FIFA is already preparing for the next big competition. We are looking forward to the Women’s World Cup that begins this summer.
This World Cup, unlike the one in Qatar, will take place this summer and, despite the fact that spring hasn’t even arrived yet, this sporting event already feels like it’s just around the corner and the teams are already preparing, according to the New York Times.
One of the most important things to know about the Women’s World Cup is when it begins. The competition kicks off on July 20 and ends on August 20, giving us a month of women’s soccer.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in two countries, with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting. The tournament will begin with two matches in the host countries on July 20, with Australia playing Ireland and New Zealand playing Norway.
Where will the matches be played?
We know that the FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in two different countries. So the matches will be played in different cities in both countries. These are the cities that will host the Women’s World Cup this year.
Ten stadiums in different cities will welcome the women’s teams. Five cities in Australia and four in New Zealand will host matches. Sydney, Australia will have two stadiums as well as Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton are the cities in New Zealand.
Which teams qualified for this tournament?
While waiting for the arrival of summer and the first two matches of the Women’s World Cup, here is the list of the teams that managed to qualify to represent their countries. All these teams will go with the goal of taking the cup home and being crowned world champions.
Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, Denmark, Spain, the Philippines, France, England, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, United States , Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, Zambia.