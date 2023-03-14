The 2023 Women’s World Cup is around the corner.

What you need to know about the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The World Cup in Qatar, held at the end of 2022, is in the past and FIFA is already preparing for the next big competition. We are looking forward to the Women’s World Cup that begins this summer.

This World Cup, unlike the one in Qatar, will take place this summer and, despite the fact that spring hasn’t even arrived yet, this sporting event already feels like it’s just around the corner and the teams are already preparing, according to the New York Times.

One of the most important things to know about the Women’s World Cup is when it begins. The competition kicks off on July 20 and ends on August 20, giving us a month of women’s soccer.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in two countries, with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting. The tournament will begin with two matches in the host countries on July 20, with Australia playing Ireland and New Zealand playing Norway.