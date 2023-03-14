The teams that will face off in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The teams that face each other in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup have been determined.

Where will the Women’s World Cup be played?

For the first time 32 teams will compete. The ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place this summer and we now have the final line-up of teams who will compete. Around 32 teams will play and we now know when and where the World Cup will take place. FIFA announced the teams on their official website. Three nations are competing in the Women’s World Cup for the first time this year. WHICH TEAMS WILL PLAY IN THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP? FIFA announced the line-up of teams for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They shared the table on Twitter, highlighting that there will be eight groups from A to H, that will be competing for the win. “GROUP A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland. GROUP B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada. GROUP C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan. GROUP D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China. GROUP E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal. GROUP F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama. GROUP G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina. GROUP H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia and South Korea.”

Are there 3 new countries in the competition? The table of teams that will go to the FIFA Women’s World Cup were announced after the qualifying matches by Haiti, Portugal and Panama. According to FIFA, the match is expected to take place in Australia and New Zealand. “The list of teams for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 it is already complete, after Haiti, Portugal and Panama stamped their passports for the event that will be held this summer in Australia and New Zealand,” FIFA tweeted.

What about Haiti, Portugal and Panama? FIFA highlighted that, when obtaining their pass to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the teams from Haiti and Panama must travel to Australia with the group D and F. Meanwhile, out that Portugal must compete in New Zealand, where it is part of Group E. “After obtaining the pass, Haiti and Panama will travel to Australia in July to complete groups D and F respectively, while Portugal will return to New Zealand, where they will compete in Group E, which also includes the United States, current champion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” revealed FIFA.

When does the Women’s World Cup start? The Women’s World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, The Associated Press reported. In the first week, they will start with three games, one from Group A (New Zealand – Norway) and two from Group B (Australia – Ireland and Nigeria – Canada), according to CNN. From August 5 to 8, round16 will be played. As of August 10, the quarterfinals begin and the semifinal will begin on August 15. The grand final will be played on August 20, according to CNN. Ticket sales began on February 24 and will end on March 3, according to FIFA.