How much are tickets for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?
After revealing the grouping of the teams for this ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, FIFA revealed the total cost of tickets for the most anticipated event in women’s sports. The second phase of ticket sales has already passed and in a month another opportunity to purchase tickets will begin.
They announced when the tickets will go on sale on social media. The Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20 and will last through August 10.
HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS FOR THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP?
“The Last Minute Sales Phase, will begin on April 11, 2023 as we celebrate the 100 days until the tournament begins in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau and Sydney/Gadigal,” FIFA revealed in its latest report on when you can buy tickets.
Prices start at $160 and the highest is around $400. It depends on which package you choose. “The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Single Match Passes are no longer for sale, following the completion of the Second Sale Phase on March 3, 2023,” FIFA reported.
What should you know?
Ticket sales began on February 24 and ended on March 3, according to FIFA. For this reason, it was specified that last-minute sales will only be for single-access matches. FIFA stated that before buying tickets you should take into account which matches you want to go to and be aware.
“All 32 teams are already confirmed, so check out the full Match Schedule, take note of the matches you want to attend and get ready for April 11, when the Last Minute Sales Phase opens. The Last Minute Sales Phase will consist of Single Party Passes ONLY.”
How many tickets can you buy?
FIFA specified that people will only be able to buy 10 tickets each. Finally, people who live in the same place (zip code) will be able to purchase 10 per family. SEE TICKET PRICES HERE
“For the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023you are entitled to purchase up to ten (10) tickets per match up to a maximum of one hundred (100) tickets for the entire FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 competition,” FIFA reported.