How much are tickets for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

How much are tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The competition takes place this summer.

The Women’s World Cup starts on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

After revealing the grouping of the teams for this ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup, FIFA revealed the total cost of tickets for the most anticipated event in women’s sports. The second phase of ticket sales has already passed and in a month another opportunity to purchase tickets will begin.

They announced when the tickets will go on sale on social media. The Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20 and will last through August 10.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS FOR THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP?

“The Last Minute Sales Phase, will begin on April 11, 2023 as we celebrate the 100 days until the tournament begins in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau and Sydney/Gadigal,” FIFA revealed in its latest report on when you can buy tickets.

Prices start at $160 and the highest is around $400. It depends on which package you choose. “The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Single Match Passes are no longer for sale, following the completion of the Second Sale Phase on March 3, 2023,” FIFA reported.