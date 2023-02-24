The Haitian women’s soccer team is heading to the Women’s World Cup.

The score closed at 2 – 1.

They will play the World Cup in Group D, along with England, China and Denmark.

The whole world witnessed an important match that would change the fate of the teams that will play in the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand this year. One of them is Haiti, who beat Chile and advanced to the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

According to The Associated Press Haiti beat Chile 2-1 on Wednesday and qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time, bringing some joy and “a breath of fresh air” to their fans in a country plagued by calamities.

Haiti beats Chile and advances to the Women’s World Cup for the first time

Melchie Dumornay scored twice so that the Haitian team, located in 55th place in the FIFA ranking, guaranteed that it will return to the southern hemisphere in July, in order to play in the Women’s World Cup in Group D, along with England, China and Denmark.

Haiti is the first of three teams to qualify for the Women’s World Cup since this intercontinental playoff between 10 teams in New Zealand. Portugal later faced Cameroon in Group A, while Paraguay faced Panama this Thursday to define the last tickets among the 32 teams that will play the tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.