Anahí dazzled those attending Maite Perroni’s wedding.

The former RBD members met again without Dulce María and Alfonso Herrera.

Everyone was talking about Anahí’s waist.

This weekend former RBD member Maite Perroni finally got married. Her wedding was attended by various personalities from show business, including her former bandmates. However, without a doubt, it was Anahí who dazzled everyone, not only when she was dancing and singing Rebelde hits with the bride, but also because of how she looked.

It turns out that the wedding took place at sunset, so many weren’t as dressed up as one would expect for an event like this. However, with their status as ‘stars’ it was more than enough for Maite Perroni’s wedding to stand out along with her guests.

Anahí reunited with her former RBD bandmates

Anahí took many photos with her friends. One shows her looking very happy for newlywed Maite Perroni while they were at the party that was also attended by Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez, who have aged well and look much better than Alfonso Herrera and Dulce María, who currently look a but older.

While Christopher and Christian chose to wear matching royal blue suits, Anahí wore a black dress with a pink on the skirt. However, it was her tiny waist that really caught people’s attention, who compared it with Thalia.