The host of Despierta América celebrates his son's first birthday. Carlos Calderón resurfaces. The breakup of Vanessa Lyon and Despierta América host has been making headlines. Undoubtedly, Carlitos Calderón's ex has not had a good time during this difficult process and she has shown it on social media. Now the Mexican host has caught everyone's attention. Social media is used to share all kinds of content, be it informative, entertaining or simply to reveal what happens in people's daily lives. So what can be expected when a public figure is on social media? Carlos Calderón resurfaces on social media with a surprising message Let us remember that previously Vanessa Lyon used social media to show how difficult her life has been since Carlos Calderón decided to file a complaint against her. Now the host of Despierta América has caused a stir with an unexpected post where he appears with his baby Leon. The host of Despierta América caused a great sensation on Instagram after sharing a surprising and tender image. It was surprising because it's been a while since his separation made headlines.

The host of Despierta América is back on social media after being accused of the worst by Vanessa Lyon After being involved in so many controversies and even being asked to leave Univision's morning show, Carlitos Calderón recently decided to share a series of photographs showing some of his happiest moments with his baby León, who he shares with Vanessa Lyon. His post was celebrating little León's first birthday. With an emotional message Carlos Calderón showed gratitude for the life of his little son, "One year ago today you arrived León and you have been the greatest blessing of our lives," he said.

Carlos Calderón's baby celebrated his first birthday "You make everyone who looks at you for the first time smile and I remember all those phrases I heard about the miracle of seeing your son grow up and about appreciating the world through his eyes. Today they fall short when living it with you, my León. Seeing you wake up, learning to use your little hands, discovering the sounds you can make, everything is a manifestation of God that fills your parents with faith," continues Carlos Calderón. Despite the fact that they are no longer together, the well-known Univisión presenter also mentioned Vanessa Lyon on that special day. "It is a happy day for your mommy and for me and we also celebrate our birthday as parents. Thanks to her for carrying you in her womb and being a mom. Thanks to you for guiding us to be true parents and understand that love can do everything."

Vanessa Lyon responded to the post "I will always be by your side, León, and I will do whatever is necessary throughout my life to see you smile. I love you son," concluded the Despierta América host's post. Many followers and even Vanessa Lyon commented. "We made a dream son, there are no words to describe the beautiful being that he is. What a beautiful day a year ago when we received him at the hospital," said Vanessa Lyon. The El Gordo y la Flaca account also commented: "What a beauty, congratulations and blessings Leoncito."While his followers said, "The best dad in the world!" "Happy birthday Leoncito."