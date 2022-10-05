Has Ana Araujo reconsidered things?

Pablo Lyle’s wife has apparently ruled out a divorce.

Is it a strategy on the part of the soap opera actor’s defense team? One of the biggest questions that arose last week when Pablo Lyle’s wife, Ana Araujo, testified about what happened on the afternoon of the altercation between the actor and the now deceased Juan Ricardo Hernández, was whether the couple was still married or if they were separating. It turns out that three years into Mexican actor’s legal problems, a rumor emerged in early 2022 that Pablo Lyle’s marriage had suffered such a deep wound that Ana had asked for a divorce in December. Gossip no Like and TvNotes both cited a source ‘close’ to them who explained what was happening. Did Ana Araujo ask her husband for a divorce in December? Reports indicated that Pablo Lyle, in a fit of desperation over his legal situation, had asked Ana Araujo to move on with another man and she refused. However, then the actor allegedly began to be distant with her, and even rude, which upset her. This information was never confirmed, but it all made sense when in March of this year, Ana Araujo was seen having a romantic dinner with an ex soccer player and sports commentator named Marc Crosas. They were even caught at a concert in Mexico City.

What happened to the man Ana Araujo was dating? Pablo Lyle’s wife said in an interview several months ago that she was rebuilding her life and even on Instagram posts that she later deleted, she wrote about how she was trying to heal after everything that she had gone through with her husband’s legal troubles. The media confirmed that former soccer player Marc Crosas was the man Ana Araujo had ‘replaced’ Pablo Lyle with. However, it was later learned that the actor was furious and that he didn’t want to give her a divorce, especially because a separation in the midst of his situation only made him look worse to the judge and jury.

Did Pablo Lyle refuse to give his wife a divorce and “force” her to stay with him? Apparently, Pablo Lyle’s defense team suggested that he put a separation on hold for the time being, at least until a sentence was handed down, because a divorce in his situation would harm him a lot… Could this be the reason why Ana Araujo ‘reappeared’ unexpectedly and testified for her husband? Last week, when Ana Araujo testified about what she saw from the vehicle on the day of the altercation between Pablo Lyle and Juan Ricardo Hernández, she denied being separated from the actor despite the fact that in June she referred to him as her ex-husband. In court she stated that she even stays in the same Airbnb as him, and her children are with them, according to r People en Español.

Marc Crosas, alleged new lover of Pablo Lyle’s wife broke his silence about their ‘relationship’ A few months ago, Marc Crosas, a former soccer player and sports commentator who was romantically linked to Ana Araujo, Pablo Lyle’s wife, gave an interview, denying everything: “I’m single and with no commitments. I have very good friends since 2012, I met Ana at that time and that’s the only thing I can say. Since I’m single, people think I’m looking for someone.” And he continued very bluntly: “I know that it’s a very complicated situation for them as a family, I know what I can read on social media,” said Marc Crosas referring to the Pablo Lyle case, but he never admitted a relationship with the actor’s wife… Could it be that for the moment they are just pretending to be together?